Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Injury blow for Ireland as Alan Judge ruled out for the rest of season with injury

The luckless midfielder won’t be involved in the Euros play-off with Slovakia.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 6:41 PM
21 minutes ago 272 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5042722
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IPSWICH TOWN AND Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan Judge has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a metatarsal injury. 

He sustained the injury in training yesterday, and faces up to two months out. 

“Alan injured his right foot in training and has had scans which have shown a stress fracture to his third metatarsal,” Ipswich physio, Matt Byard, told the club’s official website.

“He will be in a boot for two to three weeks and you are looking at a likely recovery time of six to eight weeks, which means he’s out for the rest of the season in all likelihood.”

This rules Judge out of the Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia, currently scheduled for 26 March in Bratislava. He should be fit for the Euros, assuming Ireland qualify and that the competition begins on 12 June as is currently planned. 

Judge was a regular member of Mick McCarthy’s squad during last year’s qualification campaign, assisting Shane Duffy’s equaliser away to Denmark last June. 

He has endured a luckless run of injuries of late: he fractured his wrist in the closing stages of that game in Copenhagen, and he missed 20 months of action from April 2016 having broken his leg in two places in a game against his present club. 

Mick McCarthy will announce his squad for the Slovakia game on Friday afternoon. 

 

