This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish referee in the spotlight after NY Red Bulls snatch controversial winner in Hudson River derby

Alan Kelly appeared to overrule his linesman in a sequence of play, which led to the home side’s crucial second-half goal.

By Cian Roche Monday 15 Jul 2019, 10:50 AM
21 minutes ago 636 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4725001

Source: New York City FC/YouTube

IRISH REFEREE ALAN Kelly was thrust into the spotlight last night after he appeared to overrule his linesman’s corner call — a decision which inadvertently led to the Red Bulls’ winning goal during Sunday’s Hudson River derby.

With the game at 1-1, New York City defender Alexander Callens cleared the ball and a corner was flagged by assistant referee, Corey Rockwell.

As the visitors went to set up for the corner, Alex Muyl instead took a quick throw-in — giving the ball to Marc Rzatkowski who laid it off for Cristian Casseres.

The Venezuelan midfielder’s cross found Daniel Royer, who headed home for his second of the game and what turned out to be the winner in the home side’s 2-1 victory.

As the New York players protested that a corner should have been taken — per the linesman’s ruling — Kelly spoke to Rockwell and appeared to overrule the assistant’s call, allowing the goal to stand.

“I said ‘You made a mistake, and you know that’,” New York manager Dome Torrent said after the match.

He decided the game. I said to him ‘You decided the game and you know that. You decided the game. You are not brave, you decided the game’.

“What is the reason why? Maybe he made a mistake, and it’s not a corner. I accept that. But when you say corner, two, three seconds and tell my player it’s a corner, it’s a mistake.”

Torrent needed to be restrained by his players as he approached the referee to after the game.

Heber had given the visitors the lead before the Red Bulls hit back with Royer’s double — the first of which came from the penalty spot.

Corkman Kelly has been refereeing in the US since 2014 and last December won MLS Referee of the Year for the third time in four years.

Before moving to the States, the 43-year-old spent 15 years as a referee in the League of Ireland.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie