Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Club legend Alan Murphy leaves role as Galway boss

The club are currently second from bottom in the First Division.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 11:07 PM
54 minutes ago 1,200 Views 1 Comment
Alan Murphy (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Alan Murphy (file pic).
Alan Murphy (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ALAN MURPHY HAS left his role as Galway United boss, the club have confirmed.

The 38-year-old Ballinrobe native, who is also the club’s all-time leading scorer as a player, took over as manager in July 2018, but saw his side endure a difficult start to the 2020 campaign, as they sit second from bottom with four points from seven games.

A club statement this evening read: “Galway United FC can confirm that they have decided that Alan Murphy will leave his role as First Team Manager at the club.

“We would like to thank Alan for all of his hard work and wish him all the best in the future.

“We will not be commenting further on the matter and will begin the search for a successor immediately.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

