'To be honest, I don't give a f*** if I win them all over' - Bohs boss hits back at angry fans

BOHEMIANS MANAGER ALAN Reynolds was in defiant form as he declared he doesn’t “give a f**k” if he wins disgruntled supporters over.

A 4-1 win over Drogheda United secured fourth place for the Gypsies and that will be enough to qualify for Europe provided bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers beat Cork City in next Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

Bohs finished eighth in 2024 so there has been significant improvement in what has also been a fraught campaign. Those tensions boiled over at Dalymount Park last week when Reynolds’ side were 2-1 up against Shelbourne but conceded twice in the final stages.

There were angry scenes at full-time in that game as supporters vented at the players as they left the pitch, while Reynolds himself was serving a touchline ban for being sent off after pushing a St Patrick’s Athletic player at half-time.

“Look, come here, the reaction when we were coming off the pitch last week hurt everyone and wasn’t nice,” Reynolds told Off The Ball, citing the faith he has in his assistants.

“Mentally I’m strong and I know, see that stuff, it doesn’t bother me. I trust in what I’m doing, I trust Stevie O’Donnell and Derek [Pender] and where we’re going with this. We finished eight last year, we’re fourth now. We know what we need. And I don’t listen to the outside noise, you know, whether it’s good or bad. There hasn’t been loads of good.

“But I don’t listen to the rubbish because you’re never pleasing everyone. Some of the stuff that’s going on is ridiculous. You know, from the get-go, they’re on the players’ back. That’s possibly because of me. I’m not going to win them all over. And to be honest, I don’t give a f*** if I win them all over. All I want to do is be successful here and get ready for next year.

🗣️ 'We've had a tough year... I'm delighted for everyone at the club!'



🗣️ 'I don't listen to the outside noise... I don't give a f*ck if I win them all over!'@bfcdublin boss Alan Reynolds sums up his side's season after beating Drogheda United 4-1 on the final day of the… pic.twitter.com/1f62kNOvX8 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) November 1, 2025

“The work that goes in, people don’t see. I was disappointed last week. I know we’re five, 10 minutes from winning last week. I thought the Notorious Boo Boys (a Bohs fan group) have been outstanding for us and really stuck with us, I was just disappointed with some of the elements. So, look, I hope everyone can enjoy that and see what happens next week.