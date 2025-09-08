Bohs back manager Alan Reynolds with contract extension until 2027

BOHEMIANS MANAGER ALAN Reynolds is savouring the challenge of “one of the toughest jobs in the country” after agreeing a new contract extension at Dalymount Park.

Reynolds, assistant manager Stephen O’Donnell, and coach Derek Pender, have all committed their future to the club until the end of the 2027 season, Bohs announced on Monday.

The Phibsboro club currently sit second in the Premier Division table, nine points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers having played a game more, and have their European fate in their own hands with seven games remaining.

“Taking the job in the first place was one of the biggest honours of my career.” Reynolds said.

“I had other opportunities to get back into management but Bohs was the club that felt right.

“It is without doubt one of the toughest jobs in the country but it’s tough for the right reasons. This is a club steeped in history and tradition. That’s important to me, I want to be a part of that history and tradition, and I want to be at a club where there is ambition and where there is pressure.”

Bohs club president Matt Devaney said: “The management team came in during a tough period last season, but their perseverance and dedication has given the club the platform to compete at the right end of the table

“Now is the right time to extend their contracts so that we can work together and plan ahead.

“I firmly believe that the hard work being done by Alan and the staff around him over the past 18 months will stand to the club as we look to consolidate and build upon those foundations in the seasons to come.”