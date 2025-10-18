'The reality is what’s coming in doesn’t justify the money being spent': Bohs boss on pro contracts

BOHEMIANS MANAGER ALBAN Hysa has addressed the “touchy subject” of professional contracts in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division.

Professional contracts were introduced to the women’s domestic game in December 2022. Athlone Town, back-to-back league champions and Bohs’ FAI Cup final opposition tomorrow, are leading the way.

The 42 understands half of the professional players in the Women’s Premier Division play for the Midlanders.

It’s believed they have 12 pros on their books, boasting a sizeable international contingent, with the others at Shamrock Rovers (10), Treaty United and Wexford (one each).

Asked if introducing professional contracts was the next step for Bohemians at this week’s FAI Cup final media day, Hysa responded: “Have you asked Athlone if they’re maintaining the same professional contracts next year?”

“Of course we’re looking at certain clubs having professional contracts, Shamrock Rovers in the past and now Athlone,” he said.

“At the same time, rather than me saying we should be in the same position, I know we’d need a lot more from league structures in terms of growing the fanbase.

“All of that money being spent doesn’t come from the fanbase in the women’s league. Unfortunately, the fanbase isn’t there.

“We in Bohemians will have the biggest average attendance, whereby it’s around 500 at Dalymount Park, but most of the others, including Athlone, only get 100 fans.

“The reality is what’s coming in doesn’t justify the money that’s being spent.”

“Rovers started with that plan three years ago but all of a sudden they’ve gone backward to concentrating on developing the youth,” Hysa, who moved to Ireland from Albania over 25 years ago, added.

“The same might apply in Athlone where the foreign players leave and they will focus on the development of their own players.

“It’s a touchy subject, one that cannot be clarified quickly. It goes above my pay grade.”

This is Hysa’s first season in charge of Bohemians, having previously managed Treaty United and been involved with Bohs and Peamount’s underage teams.

Asked about his experience across the league, he said: “Clubs started at that point but have gone backwards.

“Our structure and strategy at Bohemians is to develop our pathways to give our players the opportunity of progressing in this league. It’s a sustainable pathway rather than paying to bring players in from different countries.

“Our club is doing a lot in the background to progress the women’s side, treating the squad the same as the men’s squad in all directions. That’s not the same in all clubs.”

Hysa and his up and coming Bohs side are embracing the underdog tag ahead of their first ever FAI Cup final at Tallaght Stadium tomorrow [KO 3pm, live on TG4].

Having contested the All-Island Cup final this year, the Phibsborough outfit are now targeting their first major silverware at women’s senior level.

“The key is for Athlone not to play all that well. We need them to have an off day,” said Hysa, who takes hope from Bohs going 2-0 up in their 2-2 league draw.

“They’ve just won the league, played in Europe and have amazing players. For a young team like ours, it’s a mountainous task. We’re well aware of being underdogs, but anything can happen in a cup final.

“We’d need to be 100%, but the opposition might be a little bit off it and you get joy. We feel that if we don’t concede, we’ll win this final because we always score goals.”

Athlone Golden Boot winner Kelly Brady. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Much of the Athlone pre-match build-up has centred on chasing their first ever double. Set for their fourth consecutive FAI Cup final, they return to the scene of last year’s bizarre 6-1 defeat to Shelbourne.

While mainstay defender Kayleigh Shine is hoping to right the wrongs after that “kick in the teeth,” Golden Boot winner Kelly Brady is set for her first taste of the showpiece.

“A couple of girls mentioned it but it’s just background noise. We’ve another chance of winning the FAI Cup. Let’s put last year aside, prove everybody wrong by getting the job done.

“We’re 90 minutes away (from a double). After having such a great year, it will be nice looking back to see how much history we made for the league and club. We’re hungry for more.”

Brady will train with the Ireland senior squad ahead of their Nations League playoff against Belgium next week, but the US-born former U19 international was coy about a call-up when asked ahead of the announcement.

“I’m hopeful of getting the call and being ready. Carla (Ward) came down to Athlone recently, keeping her eyes on us. I’ve been under her radar being top scorer and she’s watching more talent in the league. I have my passport and am ready to go.”