Alcaraz beats Sinner to win US Open and reclaim Number 1 ranking

CARLOS ALCARAZ reclaimed the world number one ranking and supremacy in his rivalry with Jannik Sinner by dethroning the Italian to win a second US Open title.

The final was delayed by half an hour because of increased security surrounding the visit of United States President Donald Trump.

Trump drew a mixed reaction when he was shown on screen during the national anthem, while there was loud booing when he was highlighted again at the end of the first set, but ultimately centre stage belonged to Alcaraz.

For an unprecedented third time in a season in the open era, the same two men were meeting in a slam final, and it was Alcaraz who added to his French Open crown with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

The 22-year-old now owns six grand slam titles — the youngest man since Bjorn Borg to achieve the feat — adding a second trophy here to his French Open and Wimbledon doubles.

This contest was not a patch on the epic Roland Garros final that Alcaraz somehow snatched from Sinner, while the Italian’s revenge at Wimbledon was also a more compelling watch.

Not that the match was without the remarkable all-court rallies that have been their trademark, but the quality was inconsistent, particularly from Sinner, whose two-year unbeaten run at hard-court slams is now at an end.

The Italian’s run at number one is also over after 65 weeks, with Alcaraz back on top for the first time since 2023.

The visit of Trump had overshadowed the build-up and, despite the delay, the match began in front of a half-empty stadium as fans waited outside in long lines that snaked around the grounds.

Airport-style security checks had been installed overnight around Arthur Ashe Stadium, while armed police and secret service agents were evident across the grounds.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Martina Navratilova said: “Spare a thought for the thousands of people waiting outside. It’s been raining on and off, and they’ve paid thousands of dollars for these tickets.

“Normally, this place would be rocking. This may not happen again in the future. I think you’ll see they’ll say, ‘No thank you’.”

President Donald Trump pictured at the US Open. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

TV companies had been asked by tournament organisers not to show any negative reaction to Trump, but the response was audible on Sky’s broadcast while former British number one Laura Robson made reference to the booing after the first set.

Alcaraz was marginally the form horse, having arrived at the final without losing a set, while Sinner had dropped two, against Denis Shapovalov in round three and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals, when he also needed treatment for an abdominal injury.

In most of their matches, especially at grand slams, there has been almost nothing to choose between them, but Alcaraz dominated the first set here, breaking serve in the opening game and running away with it.

The 22-year-old looked more dynamic, pouncing on the Sinner’s second serve and making very few errors, while tension was evident in his rival, who struggled to find his range.

Alcaraz had a chance to break at the start of the second set, but, crucially, Sinner held on this time, and in the fourth game, the top seed arrived as a force in the match.

Suddenly, it was Alcaraz on the back foot, with Sinner gesturing to the crowd, which was finally almost full, and then passing his opponent to secure the break.

Alcaraz had been bidding to become the first man in the open era to win the title here without dropping a set, but Sinner ensured that statistic at least would remain.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, actor Danny DeVito and singer Bruce Springsteen were among the celebrities who had flocked to Queens, and there was another twist at the start of the third set.

Two costly forehand misses from Sinner allowed Alcaraz another break and, when the Spaniard recovered from 0-30 in the next game to move 3-0 in front, he put his finger to his ear and raised his fist in the air.

That was Trump’s cue to head indoors, with the president returning to his seat only for the final stages of the contest.

The French Open final was one of the longest matches ever, while Sinner and Alcaraz’s quarter-final here three years ago set a record for the latest New York finish and really launched their rivalry.

This contest, by contrast, was quick-fire, with Sinner’s dip continuing as Alcaraz opened up a two-sets-to-one lead with less than two hours on the clock.

Sinner produced a fine volley to hold off Alcaraz at the start of the fourth set, but the 24-year-old’s serve had been a weakness all tournament, and it was the same story here.

The pressure was relentless, and he fired a forehand long to hand Alcaraz another break in the fifth game, putting the finish line very much in sight.

Sinner fought for his crown at the last, saving two match points, but this was his rival’s day, and Alcaraz took his third opportunity with his 10th ace.