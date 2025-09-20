Alex Dunne stays course to take third on podium of Saturday Sprint

ALEX DUNNE FINISHED third in today’s Saturday Sprint as he maintains fifth place on 130 points in the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship.

The Offaly native already qualified in fourth sport for tomorrow’s Feature Race in Baku but made sure to complete the podium for his team, Rodin Motorsport, after starting on seventh in the grid for the Sprint.

Sunday’s Feature Race is set to get underway at 8am Irish time. Jack Crawford is on pole and Championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli is also alongside him on the front row.

In the Sprint, Dino Beganovic secured his first victory from second, while Hitech TGR teammate Luke Browning was runner-up.

Dunne was out of contention for the podium until Lap 19 when Sebastian Montoya began to struggle, eventually dropping out of the race.

Dunne was there to capitalise, having earlier had a sizeable lock-up into turn one on lap 15 which was all the invitation Browning needed to move past him for third, before the British driver eventually made it to second.