Ireland's Alex Dunne powers to another Formula 2 win

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has powered to another FIA Formula 2 victory.

Racing for Rodin Motorsport at Imola, the Offaly 19-year-old timed his move to perfection to win for the second time in just over a month.

Dunne secured a first-ever F2 victory for Ireland at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April.

The first Irish driver to compete on the circuit, he is top of the podium again today after a recent third-placed finish in Saudi Arabia.

Dunne started fifth on the grid and bided his time before surging into the lead on lap 27 and holding his position thereafter. Luke Browning (Hitech TGR) finished second, with Dino Beganovic (Hitech TGR) taking third.

The Clonbullogue native is now top of the F2 standings on 64 points after four rounds, with Browning next in line on 58. Monte Carlo stages the next race from 22-25 May.

Dunne — a McLaren development driver — competed in Formula 3 last year but made the step up to F2 for 2025, the level directly below Formula 1.