Offaly teenager Alex Dunne to get McLaren F1 shot at Austrian Grand Prix
OFFALY TEENAGER ALEX Dunne will get his first taste of Formula 1 action this week after he was called up by McLaren for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg.
Dunne, 19, is part of McLaren’s Driver Development Programme and will drive their MCL39 in Free Practice 1 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday afternoon (12.30pm Irish).
He will drive in place of Lando Norris, who currently sits second in the F1 Drivers Championship behind team-mate Oscar Piastri.
Dunne currently leads the F2 Drivers Championship, which continues in Austria this weekend.
