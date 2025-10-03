Advertisement
Alex Dunne. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeMotor racing

Alex Dunne in talks with Red Bull - reports

McLaren ended their contract with the Offaly teenager this week.
1.26pm, 3 Oct 2025

RED BULL ARE in talks with Alex Dunne about signing the Offaly teenager to their driver development programme, the BBC has reported

McLaren this week ended their contract with Dunne, 19.

Dunne joined McLaren’s Driver Development Programme in May 2024.

He went on to participate in two Free Practice 1 sessions at the Austrian and Italian Grand Prixs this year.

He is currently competing in his debut Formula 2 campaign for Rodin Motorsport, and sits in fifth place of the drivers’ standings with two rounds of the championship remaining.

Dunne would continue for a second season in Formula 2 if he signed with Red Bull, with the chance to graduate to F1 with their second team Racing Bulls in 2027.

Dunne is “very like a Red Bull driver”, the company’s motorsport adviser Helmut Marko told the BBC.

The Austrian added: “We’re in discussions, now that he’s free. He’s very aggressive, fast and has good car control. He’s making lots of mistakes as well, at the moment. But he’s very like a Red Bull driver.”

