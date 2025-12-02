Offaly's Alex Dunne misses out on F1 seat as Red Bull reveal plans for reshuffle

OFFALY’S ALEX DUNNE is reported to be in talks with the Alpine team after missing out on a Formula 1 seat in Red Bull’s reshuffle for the 2026 season.

Dunne, 20, had been under consideration as a candidate for a move to Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls, but has been overlooked in favour of F2 rival Arvid Lindblad.

BBC Sport report that Dunne, who will continue to drive for Rodin Motorsport in F2 next season, is in discussions with Alpine about joining their driver development programme.

Lindblad will fill the Racing Bulls seat vacated by Isack Hadjar, who is stepping up to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Frenchman Hadjar, 21, has enjoyed an impressive rookie season with junior team Racing Bulls and sits 10th in the standings ahead of the final race.

He clinched a brilliant podium at the Dutch Grand Prix in August and has consistently outqualified and beaten team-mate Liam Lawson.

Hadjar replaces Yuki Tsunoda who, after five seasons in F1, looks set to be without a seat on the grid for 2026 as he takes on a role as Red Bull test and reserve driver.

Lindblad, 18, will join Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls.

The British driver has been part of part of the Red Bull setup since the age of 14 and was granted an FIA super licence aged 17 after a request from the team.

Lindblad sits sixth in the F2 standings with one race to go and has impressed when driving the Red Bull in F1 practice sessions at Silverstone and in Mexico.