Wednesday 28 April 2021
More racing glory for Alex Ferguson with Punchestown Gold Cup win

Paul Nicholls’ dual King George hero sees of Al Boum Photo.

By Press Association Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 6:29 PM
1 hour ago 818 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5422847

CLAN DES OBEAUX put up a brilliant performance to strike for Britain in the Punchestown Gold Cup following Ireland’s domination at Cheltenham.

scott-marshall-with-sam-twiston-davies-on-clan-des-obeaux-after-winning Sam Twiston-Davies celebrates after victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The decision by Paul Nicholls to bypass that meeting with Clan Des Obeaux – who is co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson – has paid a handsome dividend, with victory in the Betway Bowl at Aintree and again at Punchestown.

Al Boum Photo (6-4 favourite) did his best to keep the prize on home soil, but Willie Mullins’ dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was no match for Clan Des Obeaux.

The 100-30 shot was given a positive ride by Sam Twiston-Davies from the start of the extended three-mile showpiece.

Melon led in the early stages with Clan Des Obeaux and Kemboy on his heels, but he was struggling when pulled up some way out.

Kemboy also gave way as Clan Des Obeaux increased the tempo, leaving Al Boum Photo and Fakir D’oudairies to try to haul back the leader.

Al Boum Photo put in a game effort – but dual King George hero Clan Des Obeaux maintained the gallop to cross the line a length and a half to the good, to give Nicholls a third win in the race after Neptune Collonges in 2007 and 2008.

Fakir D’oudairies was 17 lengths away in third, with Kemboy, the winner in 2019, last of the four finishers.

Press Association

