This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saracens fullback Goode named EPCR Player of the Year

The England international was chosen ahead of Mako Vunipola and Leinster trio Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 11 May 2019, 8:49 PM
35 minutes ago 1,854 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4630627

SARACENS FULLBACK ALEX Goode was deservedly named EPCR Player of the Year after his outstanding individual performances helped fire his side to a third Heineken Champions Cup title.

Goode beat off competition from team-mate Mako Vunipola and Leinster trio Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose to win the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy.

The England international was presented with his award by Olive, Tony and Dan Foley after this evening’s Champions Cup final at St James’ Park.

Alex Goode is presented with the EPCR European Player of the Year Award by Goode was presented with his award by Olive, Tony and Dan Foley. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Goode played every minute of Saracens’ faultless campaign as Mark McCall’s side completed a clean sweep of nine victories to become the most successful English club in the competition’s history.

The 30-year-old becomes the third Saracens player to win the prestigious accolade after Maro Itoje [2016] and Owen Farrell [2017], while Rob Kearney [2012] remains the last Irish player to claim the honour.

EPCR judging panel member Dimitri Yachvili said: “Alex Goode certainly deserves the European Player of the Year award. He has played every game this season with Saracens and put in a fantastic final performance.

“Despite the arrival of Liam Williams, he has kept his position at fullback as well as being flexible in various positions which is testament to the quality of the player.

“Goode is the true X-factor at Saracens — very comfortable technically and is extremely versatile, he really can make a game-changing difference.”

Roll of honour:

  • 2019: Alex Goode (Saracens)
  • 2018: Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)
  • 2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens)
  • 2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens)
  • 2015: Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
  • 2014: Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon)
  • 2013: Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon)
  • 2012: Rob Kearney (Leinster Rugby)
  • 2011: Sean O’Brien (Leinster Rugby)
  • 2010: Ronan O’Gara (Munster Rugby).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie