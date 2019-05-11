Saracens fullback Goode named EPCR Player of the Year

SARACENS FULLBACK ALEX Goode was deservedly named EPCR Player of the Year after his outstanding individual performances helped fire his side to a third Heineken Champions Cup title.

Goode beat off competition from team-mate Mako Vunipola and Leinster trio Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong and Garry Ringrose to win the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy.

The England international was presented with his award by Olive, Tony and Dan Foley after this evening’s Champions Cup final at St James’ Park.

Goode was presented with his award by Olive, Tony and Dan Foley. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Goode played every minute of Saracens’ faultless campaign as Mark McCall’s side completed a clean sweep of nine victories to become the most successful English club in the competition’s history.

The 30-year-old becomes the third Saracens player to win the prestigious accolade after Maro Itoje [2016] and Owen Farrell [2017], while Rob Kearney [2012] remains the last Irish player to claim the honour.

EPCR judging panel member Dimitri Yachvili said: “Alex Goode certainly deserves the European Player of the Year award. He has played every game this season with Saracens and put in a fantastic final performance.

“Despite the arrival of Liam Williams, he has kept his position at fullback as well as being flexible in various positions which is testament to the quality of the player.

“Goode is the true X-factor at Saracens — very comfortable technically and is extremely versatile, he really can make a game-changing difference.”

Roll of honour:

2019: Alex Goode (Saracens)

2018: Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92)

2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens)

2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens)

2015: Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

2014: Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon)

2013: Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon)

2012: Rob Kearney (Leinster Rugby)

2011: Sean O’Brien (Leinster Rugby)

2010: Ronan O’Gara (Munster Rugby).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: