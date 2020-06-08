England centre Lozowski the latest to depart Saracens on loan deal

ENGLAND CENTRE ALEX Lozowski has become the latest player to depart Saracens following the club’s relegation from the Premiership to the English Championship due to salary cap breaches.

Lozowski will join Top 14 outfit Montpellier in France next season before returning to Saracens for the 2021/22 campaign after signing a two-year deal, the club has announced.

Several leading England internationals such as Maro Itoje and Jamie George have decided to remain with Sarries for what is likely to be one season in the second tier, while a number of other players have opted for loan moves.

Nick Isiekwe recently made the switch from Saracens to Northampton on a season-long loan. Ben Earl and Max Malians are among the other players who are heading off on loan having linked up with Bristol, while Jack Singleton is heading to Gloucester.

The 26-year-old Lozowski impressed in his debut season with Sarries and earned a first international call-up to the England squad in October 2016.

“I’m really happy to have managed to secure my future with Saracens,” he told the club website. “It’s a club that have been really good to me over the years and I’ve enjoyed playing here for a long time now.

“I’ll be watching closely and cheering on the lads and hoping they do really, really well next season. I think the team spirit and character will take us back to where we want to be.

“I’m glad that I’ll be able to come back and play in a great team with a great bunch of lads the season after next.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “We are delighted that Alex has chosen to his extend his stay at the club.

“Whilst he has made great progress over the last few years, we firmly believe there is much more to come and we look forward to helping him realise his undoubted potential.”

