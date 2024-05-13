Galway youngster Murphy signs long-term deal with Newcastle

FORMER GALWAY UNITED defender Alex Murphy has signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle.

The 19-year-old, who joined the St James’s Park side in 2022 from Galway United, has made two Premier League appearances from the bench this season. Murphy made his debut in Newcastle’s 4-1 victory at home to Chelsea in November.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new deal here and secure my future with the club,” Murphy told the club website.

“I’ve loved every minute since I first signed nearly two years ago. I’ve been fortunate to work with some brilliant players and coaches – with both the Academy and the first team – and I’m really grateful for the opportunities that have come my way.

“It’s an exciting time to be a young player at this club – we can all see there is a pathway from the number of players who have made their first-team debuts this season. I just need to keep working hard and hopefully I can build on the progress I’ve made so far.”

Murphy has also represented Ireland at underage level, captaining the U18s team to a 7-1 win over Malta in 2021.