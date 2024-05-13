Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Newcastle's Alex Murphy. Alamy Stock Photo
On The Dotted Line

Galway youngster Murphy signs long-term deal with Newcastle

The former Galway United defender joined the St James’ Park side in 2022.
1.52pm, 13 May 2024
614
0

FORMER GALWAY UNITED defender Alex Murphy has signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle.

The 19-year-old, who joined the St James’s Park side in 2022 from Galway United, has made two Premier League appearances from the bench this season. Murphy made his debut in Newcastle’s 4-1 victory at home to Chelsea in November.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign a new deal here and secure my future with the club,” Murphy told the club website.

“I’ve loved every minute since I first signed nearly two years ago. I’ve been fortunate to work with some brilliant players and coaches – with both the Academy and the first team – and I’m really grateful for the opportunities that have come my way.

“It’s an exciting time to be a young player at this club – we can all see there is a pathway from the number of players who have made their first-team debuts this season. I just need to keep working hard and hopefully I can build on the progress I’ve made so far.”

Murphy has also represented Ireland at underage level, captaining the U18s team to a 7-1 win over Malta in 2021.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     