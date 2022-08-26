Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 26 August 2022
Advertisement

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil in talks with Stoke over managerial vacancy

The 41-year-old Scot took charge at the Stadium of Light in February.

By Press Association Friday 26 Aug 2022, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,226 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5850300
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SUNDERLAND HAVE CONFIRMED that head coach Alex Neil is in talks with Stoke over their managerial vacancy.

The Black Cats insist they are committed to retaining the services of the 41-year-old Scot, who guided the club back into the Sky Bet Championship at the end of last season, but were “contractually obliged” to allow him to speak to the Potters following Michael O’Neill’s departure.

A club statement said: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Alex Neil has entered into discussions with Stoke City regarding their current managerial vacancy.

“Following a formal approach by SCFC, the club is contractually obliged to permit the head coach to start a dialogue with the Potters.

“The club is committed to retaining Alex’s services as head coach and will be making no further comment at this moment in time.”

The announcement came less than an hour before Neil, who was appointed on a rolling 12-month contract in February, was due to speak to the media ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Norwich.

News that the former Norwich and Preston boss could leave Wearside would come as a blow to fans who saw him end the Black Cats’ four-year exile in League One at the first attempt with May’s play-off final victory over Wycombe.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Sunderland have lost only one of their five league games to date and currently sit in fifth place in the Championship table after last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Stoke.

By contrast, the Potters, who sacked O’Neill on Thursday, have won only once and have collected just four points to leave themselves perched just above the drop zone.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie