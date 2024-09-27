Advertisement
Alex Usanov training with Ireland U20s earlier this year. Ben Brady/INPHO
SWAP

Leinster's Usanov replaces injured Connacht man Duggan in Emerging Ireland squad

Loosehead Jordan Duggan suffered an ankle injury in training and will return to his province.
3.34pm, 27 Sep 2024
JORDAN DUGGAN HAS been ruled out of Emerging Ireland’s tour of South Africa after suffering an ankle injury in training.

The loosehead will return to Connacht to rehab the injury, with Leinster’s Alex Usanov replacing him in Simon Easterby’s touring squad.

Former Malahide RFC and Belvedere College man Usanov, who now represents Clontarf in the AIL, won five caps with Ireland U20s last season.

Emerging Ireland’s three-match series in South Africa will be shown on IrishRugby+ as well as on Super Sport in the host nation.

They’ll first face The Pumas at 3pm next Wednesday.

Emerging Ireland Squad

Forwards (18):

  • Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)
  • James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
  • Sean Jansen (Connacht)
  • Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)
  • Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
  • Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
  • Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
  • Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster)
  • Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
  • Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Backs (15):

  • Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)
  • Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • Cormac Foley (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
  • Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
  • Chay Mullins (Connacht/Ireland Sevens)
  • Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)
  • Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)
  • Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster)
  • Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)
  • Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
  • Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
  • Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
  • Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens)

Emerging Ireland Tour Fixtures (Irish time):

  • Wednesday, 2 October: Emerging Ireland v The Pumas, 3pm
  • Sunday, 6 October: Emerging Ireland v Western Force, 1pm
  • Wednesday, 9 October: Emerging Ireland v The Cheetahs, 6pm
Author
Gavan Casey
