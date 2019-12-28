'I've always wanted to be a club legend' - Alexander-Arnold sets out Liverpool ambitions

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By The42 Team Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 8:53 PM
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Image: Tim Goode
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Image: Tim Goode

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD INTENDS to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career in the hope of becoming a club legend.

The England international has become an integral part of the Reds’ first team over the past two seasons and finished 19th in this month’s Ballon d’Or voting.

He further highlighted his importance with a goal and two assists in the 4-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day, a result that left Liverpool 13 points clear at the top of the table and well on course for a maiden Premier League trophy.

And the Liverpool-native, who came through the club’s academy ranks, has his sights set on writing his name in Anfield folklore.

“I’ve always wanted to be a club legend,” he told Swedish newspaper Sportbladet.

“Winning titles, playing as many matches as possible, winning matches, becoming captain.

“Of course, I can’t become a legend if I leave Liverpool to play elsewhere. So, my focus is there and on making the club as successful as possible.”

Alexander-Arnold is already in possession of a Champions League winner’s medal after playing 11 times in Liverpool’s successful European campaign last season.

Jurgen Klopp handed the right-back his first-team debut in October 2016 and he is grateful to have been given an extended run in the side by the German.

“He always talks about how we can improve, what we can do to get into the team, what we have to do to make it happen,” Alexander-Arnold said of his manager.

“It’s obviously something you have to hear as a young player. You have to feel that the manager may give you a chance.

“You never begin to doubt yourself if the manager tells you what you need to do or what you need to improve in order to play.”

The England full-back was instrumental in Liverpool’s victory at the Club World Cup in Doha, Qatar earlier in December.

Alexander-Arnold provided a pin-point cross for Roberto Firmino to scored the Reds’ winning goal against the Mexican side Monterrey to book their place in the final against Flamengo of Brazil.  

