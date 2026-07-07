Dublin boss Brennan: 'Kerry are the favourites and all the pressure is on them'

DUBLIN BOSS GER Brennan has claimed that Sam Maguire Cup holders Kerry are ‘standout favourites’ for Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final, insisting that ‘all the pressure is on them’.

In a none too subtle attempt to play down expectations on his new-look Dublin group, Brennan described Kerry as the ‘aristocrats of the game’, and pointed to the quality of not just their players but their coaching team.

Kingdom manager Jack O’Connor, Brennan noted, has already won five All-Irelands while he referenced coach Kieran Donaghy’s leading role in Armagh’s breakthrough 2024 win also, as well as Cian O’Neill’s influence.

Dublin, in turn, are in their first season under Brennan who has doled out Championship debuts to eight different players.

The Sky Blues were relegated from Division 1 of the National League and suffered back-to-back Championship losses to Louth and Westmeath before suddenly finding form and defeating Cavan, Donegal and Galway.

“In 2023, for the All-Ireland final, Dublin were probably the favourites going into it,” said Brennan, referencing the two counties’ last Championship meeting. “On this occasion, Kerry are certainly the standout favourites and all the pressure is on them, in terms of their manager and all the experience of their coaching staff.

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“We are a fledgling managerial group in a lot of ways, with a new squad and a new panel. There is not a whole lot of pressure on us going into this match. We are just trying to ensure that we give ourselves a chance to be there or thereabouts going down the home stretch.

“It is going to be tight either way, and hopefully we will come out the right side of it and I will be chatting to yee again next week!”

Kerry will inevitably interpret Brennan’s comments as an effort to crank up the pressure on them ahead of the sellout Croke Park tie.

O’Connor, in response, could easily point to the presence of eight-time All-Ireland medal winners Cormac Costello, David Byrne and Ciarán Kilkenny in the Dubs team.

The Sky Blues also have some of the most decorated players in the history of the game in Con O’Callaghan, Colm Basquel and Brian Howard.

But Brennan stuck to his guns, pointing out that Dublin last claimed Sam in 2023, while Kerry are the holders and have a stellar cast of coaches and players.

“Jack O’Connor has won five All-Irelands,” continued Brennan. “He’s in his third stint with Kerry. He’s up there with Mick O’Dwyer. Cian O’Neill has won multiple All-Irelands, he’s back with Kerry again. He was involved with Galway in the two All-Ireland finals they got to.

“You’ve Kieran Donaghy who’s gone in having won with Armagh. The experience that they have and the medals and the silverware they brought about as a management team, it just takes a lot of pressure off us.

“We’re only finding our feet at this stage. Similarly, Kerry are defending champions. They’re the first champions of the new rules because they are the aristocrats of Gaelic games.

“Dublin are pushing hard on the roll of honour, but a bit to go yet. But we certainly will push hard again this weekend. It’s a nice space to be in.

“So we’re fairly relaxed with the whole thing. We’ll give it a go at the weekend, but Kerry have so much firepower and know-how.”

Brennan had positive news on the injury front with Eoin Murchan, who memorably netted in their 2019 All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry, potentially available.

Murchan hasn’t featured since colliding with a county board official during their Leinster SFC opening round win over Wicklow.

“Eoin pulled his hamstring,” said Brennan. “It was just a bit of a freakish one really for him. He’s close to being back now, he’s on the field and he’s working hard and just taking his time.”

Definitely out is Nathan Doran after undergoing Achilles surgery while Sean MacMahon, who has marked David Clifford in past clashes, is nursing a hamstring injury.

“It’s something that he’s probably had on occasion before and the lads are working hard on Seán, so we hope to name him,” said Brennan. “Other than that, everyone else is going well.”

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Kerry’s forwards cut loose against Tyrone, putting 2-25 on the board during that quarter-final win. But Brennan said it was goalkeeper Shane Murphy that really caught his eye.

“There’s so many threats all over the field, we’ll do our best to find match-ups for as many of them as we can,” said the St Vincent’s man. “I’ve actually been most impressed with their goalkeeper Shane Murphy, he’s been super.

“Watching back the League final this year, where Donegal did particularly well on Shane Murphy in goal, I think he’s really stepped it up since that performance.

“His range of kicking, his option taking, he’s quite calm and collected. For a guy who I think may have won a Junior All-Ireland with Kerry in 2015, he came onto the panel in 2017, and in many ways he’s been a bridesmaid for a long, long time, well he stuck at it and now he’s the one at the altar and making things happen.”

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