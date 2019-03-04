This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 4 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sanchez ruled out of Man United action 'for six to eight weeks' and could miss rest of season

The Chilean looks set to miss United’s games against PSG, Arsenal and Wolves with a knee ligament injury.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Mar 2019, 4:11 PM
37 minutes ago 1,060 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4523371
The forward has struggled at Old Trafford over the last two season.s
Image: Shaun Botterill
The forward has struggled at Old Trafford over the last two season.s
The forward has struggled at Old Trafford over the last two season.s
Image: Shaun Botterill

ALEXIS SANCHEZ FACES up to two months on the sidelines and could miss the remainder of this season, after sustaining a knee injury during Saturday’s win over Southampton

Sanchez was replaced after 52 minutes of the 3-2 victory at Old Trafford following a challenge from Saints defender Jan Bednarek and United’s own medical staff have yet to provide a prognosis.

Chile national team doctor Pedro Onate said that exams of Sanchez’s condition showed he had suffered distention of the medial ligament, which would take a number of weeks to heal.

Onate told El Mercurio: “There won’t be any problems for him to be at the Copa [America], because he’ll be out for between six and eight weeks.

“Alexis may even play again before that time. Plus, there’s a long way to go until the Copa America. The distention of the medial ligament is an annoying injury, but it’s not so complex.”

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League - Old Trafford Sanchez was substituted off in the second half at Old Trafford on Saturday. Source: Martin Rickett

United will be without Sanchez as they travel to PSG for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, where they hope to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

Sanchez has made just eight Premier League starts for the club in 2018-19, scoring once.

The 30-year-old winger has endured a difficult period at Old Trafford since arriving from Arsenal in January 2018, struggling to live up to expectations and suffering a worrying loss of form in front of goal.

Five goals from 41 appearances across all competitions are not the kind of numbers English football fans have come to expect from Sanchez, who became one of the Premier League’s most revered players during his four-year spell at the Emirates Stadium. 

In his absence, caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be forced to play a flat 4-4-2 formation against PSG, with Fred and Andreas Pereira in line to start.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    A peek outside the bubble has James Ryan refreshed and ready to get Ireland firing
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Dept of Health declared safe after white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Dept of Health declared safe after white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Sanchez ruled out of Man United action 'for six to eight weeks' and could miss rest of season
    Sanchez ruled out of Man United action 'for six to eight weeks' and could miss rest of season
    'You're talking about an English player' - time to move on from Declan Rice saga, says Seamus Coleman
    'On another day he scores two or three' - Klopp laughs off Salah's struggles in front of goal
    GAELIC FOOTBALL
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Sean O'Shea proves sideline score was no fluke with latest effort against Monaghan
    Second-half siege helps dogged Dublin see off Roscommon in dreadful conditions
    Super sub Murphy makes decisive impact in narrow win for Donegal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie