This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I have always been professional' - Alexis Sanchez apologises to Man United fans after dismal season

The Chilean scored just twice in a campaign to forget both for the player and his club.

By The42 Team Sunday 12 May 2019, 8:58 PM
53 minutes ago 3,496 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4631825
The forward endured a frustrating season at Old Trafford.
The forward endured a frustrating season at Old Trafford.
The forward endured a frustrating season at Old Trafford.

ALEXIS SANCHEZ HAS offered his apologies to Manchester United supporters after enduring a wretched first full season as a Red Devil. 

The Chile international joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 in a deal that also saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates Stadium. 

But he has struggled to show his best form since the transfer, and will be delighted to see the back of an appalling 2018-19 campaign. 

“It was a very tough season,” he said on Instagram on Sunday evening. “The fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens.

“Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries.

“Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects.”

Alexis made just nine starts in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while he troubled the scorers just twice in all competitions. 

End of Premier League Season Package The forward has struggled for form since arriving from Arsenal over a year ago. Source: Martin Rickett

A high wage and lack of production made Sanchez a frequent target of derision from supporters, with reports of a potential exit this summer swirling for much of the season.

And as United said good riddance to the campaign with another disappointing defeat, this time against already-relegated Cardiff City, the forward told fans he was sorry for failing to perform. 

However, also predicted a return to glory for the club, with the Red Devils one day attaining the heights they reached under Sir Alex Ferguson. 

“I apologise to the fans for not be able to achieve our goals,” he added. “Nevertheless we are Manchester United!

“Players and staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt.

“I’m certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie