'I have always been professional' - Alexis Sanchez apologises to Man United fans after dismal season

ALEXIS SANCHEZ HAS offered his apologies to Manchester United supporters after enduring a wretched first full season as a Red Devil.

The Chile international joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 in a deal that also saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates Stadium.

But he has struggled to show his best form since the transfer, and will be delighted to see the back of an appalling 2018-19 campaign.

“It was a very tough season,” he said on Instagram on Sunday evening. “The fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens.

“Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries.

“Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects.”

Alexis made just nine starts in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while he troubled the scorers just twice in all competitions.

The forward has struggled for form since arriving from Arsenal over a year ago. Source: Martin Rickett

A high wage and lack of production made Sanchez a frequent target of derision from supporters, with reports of a potential exit this summer swirling for much of the season.

And as United said good riddance to the campaign with another disappointing defeat, this time against already-relegated Cardiff City, the forward told fans he was sorry for failing to perform.

However, also predicted a return to glory for the club, with the Red Devils one day attaining the heights they reached under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I apologise to the fans for not be able to achieve our goals,” he added. “Nevertheless we are Manchester United!

“Players and staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt.

“I’m certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson.”

