McKibbin and Purcell two off the lead after opening round at Alfred Dunhill Championship

TOM MCKIBBIN AND Conor Purcell are just two shots off the lead after respective rounds of 65 to leave them on seven-under after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

America’s Ryan Brehm, Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands and England’s Matthew Jordan share the lead on nine-under.

Dustin Johnson joins Danish pair Jacob Skov Olesen and Jeff Winther just behind the leaders on eight-under.

Northern Ireland golfer McKibbin picked up eight birdies in all at St Andrews, and just one bogey on 17. Portmarnock’s Purcell had a bogey-free round, enjoying an eagle on the third hole to go with his five birdies.

Pádraig Harrington is five shots further back after carding a two-under 70 on the first day.

Following their victorious run with Europe at the Ryder Cup last weekend, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton have all returned to action at the tournament on the DP World Tour.

Hatton and MacIntyre are both in early contention on six-under, while Fleetwood and Fitzpatrick are just behind on five-under in a group that also features America’s Brooks Koepka.

