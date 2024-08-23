All Blacks lose de Groot for South Africa Tests, Fiji thump Samoa in Pacific Nations Cup

PROP ETHAN DE Groot has been ruled out of New Zealand’s Rugby Championship matches against South Africa, the All Blacks said on Friday, adding to the team’s injury woes.

De Groot is sidelined for the two-Test tour by a neck injury, the All Blacks posted on their social media platforms.

He will remain in New Zealand for treatment, with Canterbury Crusaders prop George Bowers drafted in as cover.

New Zealand play South Africa in Johannesburg on 31 August and Cape Town on 7 September.

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu and full-back Stephen Perofeta had already both been ruled out of the South Africa tour with calf injuries.

Captain Scott Barrett will lead the All Blacks after recovering from a finger injury which kept him out of last Saturday’s 42-10 home win over Argentina and the previous weekend’s shock defeat to the Pumas.

The Springboks beat the All Blacks 12-11 when the teams met in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris last year.

Kitione Salawa (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, flanker Kitione Salawa scored a hat-trick of tries on Friday as hosts Fiji thumped Samoa 42-16 in the opening match of the inaugural Pacific Nations Cup.

The home side scored six tries to one in the emphatic romp, chalking up 30 unanswered points after Samoa had led 16-15 at the break in Suva.

The Flying Fijians capitalised after Samoa wingers Pisi Leilua, who scored the visitors’ only try, and Tuna Tuitama were shown back-to-back yellow cards for foul play in the second half.

Loose forward Salawa grabbed the first try of the game in the opening five minutes, then touched down twice after the break as Fiji started the competition on a high note in front of their home fans.

Centre Iosefo Masi, scrum-half Frank Lomani and full-back Vuate Karawalevu scored Fiji’s other tries, while fly-half Caleb Muntz landed 12 points with the boot.

The Pacific Nations Cup is a new competition involving Fiji, Samoa and Tonga in Pool A, and Canada, the United States and Japan in Pool B.

Canada host Japan in the next match in Vancouver on Sunday, while Samoa host Tonga in Apia next Friday.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the knock-out stages to decide the competition winner when the final is held in Osaka on 21 September.

