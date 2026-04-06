A 15th major title for Limerick in Kiely era as Gillane's class again on show

IT WAS NOT the first instance where Aaron Gillane’s goalscoring instincts surfaced for Limerick to inflict damage on a Cork team.

Think back to the biggest game in the 2021 hurling calendar, when he fired 1-6 against Cork when the 2021 All-Ireland title was there to be seized.

Four years ago he marked another Easter Sunday as he took the Cork defence for 1-4 in a Munster opener in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Last May when Limerick pulverised Cork by 16 points, Gillane amassed 1-7.

Yesterday he wasn’t in the championship arena, but he did mark the league showpiece by matching that tally of 1-7.

In a game that was not in keeping with the rip roaring, spellbinding contests that Limerick and Cork have served up in recent summers, Gillane’s display stood out. He clipped over a point three minutes in, and then raised six white flags between the 48th minute and the final whistle.

His other score was the standout 18 minutes in – the ground flick, spin away from the defence, the surge into space, and the left-hand strike he rammed into the far corner of the net.

17 nóim @LimerickCLG 1-11 (14)@OfficialCorkGAA 1-02 (5)



Cúl! Tá sé sin dochreidte ó Aaron Gillane, an-phíosa imeartha uaidh 🤯



What an individual piece of skill that is from Gillane, a fantastic goal!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/EzP2GM3ipu — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) April 5, 2026

“I think he’s very focused on continuously improving,” reflected John Kiely afterwards.

“That guy does an incredible amount of work that you never see, in terms of his preparation before games, his studying of the video footage. He takes his hurling extremely seriously.

“He knows that the smallest of margins make the difference. We’re lucky to have him. There’s an expectation there that him, at this stage in his career, is able to lead that line.”

That last remark by Kiely was interesting. Gillane turns 30 this year, he has already a glittering range of honours accumulated in his senior career – four All-Stars, the 2023 Hurler of the Year, and an integral role in Limerick’s five Liam MacCarthy Cup triumphs.

Kiely clearly expects him to assume attacking leadership, but he made a notable shift this spring that affected Gillane by handing the free-taking keys to Aidan O’Connor. The Ballybrown player was the breakout member of Limerick’s forward line yet his placed ball striking had faults yesterday.

The shots were not all straightforward, and he did fire over 0-8, seven frees and a ’65, but O’Connor also struck three frees wide and dropped one short. When he was taken off, Gillane assumed free-taking duties once more and bagged three pointed frees.

“He’s been practicing like hell for the last seven or eight weeks and waiting for his opportunity,” said Kiely.

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“He showed incredible patience, incredible support for Aidan in his taking of the frees. It was never, ever an issue between them or between Aaron and me on it either.

“He totally supported Aidan in his free-taking. Listen, we’re blessed. We have two really good free-takers now on the pitch and that’s a huge asset for us to have.”

During Limerick’s peak performances, free-taking never appeared an issue with Diarmaid Byrnes on long-range shots while Gillane took the strikes closer to goal. Who will be entrusted with the act come their opener in Munster on 26 April?

Gillane is a live option there but regardless his influence from play will be considerable. The intense work-rate of those outside him to create space and the quality of the supply funnelled towards goal, create the conditions for the Patrickswell man to prosper. This performance will give Cork plenty to consider before they renew acquaintances in three weeks as to how best to nullify Gillane’s threat. The Gillane question will spark similar conversations across the Clare, Waterford, and Tipperary camps ahead of their May tests with Limerick.

Limerick's Aaron Gillane scores a goal ahead of Seán O'Donoghue of Cork Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Gillane’s form is just one part of the positive equation for Limerick. When the game was there to be won yesterday, Cork beginning to breathe down their necks as they cut the gap to two, Limerick’s players conjured up the big moments. Gearoid Hegarty snapped a puckout from the sky and drew a foul for a free that was pointed, and then he followed up with an effort from play.

Kyle Hayes made a couple of charging runs down the left wing that earned frees. Diarmaid Byrnes was a powerful presence at wing-back, his skewed pass that led to Cork’s early goal could not spoil the overall body of work he produced in the game.

It all added up to deliver the fourth league title of the Kiely era. In his 10th season as Limerick senior boss, he reaches the figure of 15 in terms of major trophies won (All-Ireland, Munster, and league). It wasn’t the prize the manager craves but it still carries value.

The league has held different meaning during the life cycle of this successful Limerick team. They targeted it with greater focus this year, benefitting from the three-week gap that have in the fixture schedule between the final and their first outing in Munster.

And more so because they were in the unusual situation of having not featured in the last two All-Ireland finals, and had suffered that stunning knockout blow by Dublin last June, there was a greater emphasis placed on enjoying a restorative spring.

Limerick's William O’Donoghue and Kyle Hayes after the game. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

They got just that – a full house on home soil, a victory in a national decider, and plenty good vibes to accompany them into championship.

“Any time as a player that you win something at inter-county level, you have to be incredibly appreciative because it’s so hard. It’s just so, so hard. When we lost our first game below in Waterford, did anyone think we’d be here today? No. They absolutely didn’t. I have to give great credit to the players for where they find themselves right now.”

Limerick are the All-Ireland favourites, a position that has hardened after yesterday. The reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary and the 2024 winners Clare represent half of the assignments they must face in Munster.

But right now Limerick are the front-runners and in Gillane they have the strike forward that encapsulates that.

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