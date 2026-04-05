Bernardo Silva set to leave Man City this summer

BERNARDO SILVA IS set to leave Manchester City this summer, assistant manager Pep Lijnders has indicated.

The Portugal midfielder is in the final year of his contract and his future has been the subject of speculation throughout the current season.

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Lijnders appeared to confirm the 31-year-old’s imminent departure while carrying out media duties on behalf of manager Pep Guardiola after Saturday’s FA Cup win over Liverpool.

The Dutchman, responding to a question about how City might replace him, said: “Every good story comes to an end and I hope he enjoys the last months – because there is only six weeks – and has a good farewell. He deserves all the attention as well.”

Silva has made 450 appearances for City since joining from Monaco in 2017, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League as well as two FA Cups and five Carabao Cups.

Lijnders acknowledged he will be a hard act to replace.

He said: “You never replace a player (like him) with the same kind of player because they don’t exist. Bernardo Silva is unique, the way he controls games, moves, receives, leads and sees the solutions.

“It will be hard because when he is not playing in a game you see how he is missed. That is one game, imagine the seasons.”