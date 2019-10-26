Hansen invites journalist to 'spend some time outside' after 'disrespectful question'

ALL BLACKS BOSS Steve Hansen began in his usual manner, launching into a speech before any questions had been posed at the post-match press conference.

The Kiwi head coach was gracious in offering his congratulations to England after they had comprehensively outplayed his team on a 19-7 scoreline to end their dream of a World Cup three-peat.

“Firstly I’d just like to congratulate England, they played a brilliant game of footy and deserved to win,” said Hansen, who will finish as All Blacks boss after next weekend’s bronze final.

Hansen after the All Blacks' 19-7 defeat. Source: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

“You can’t give them half a step because they will take it. At the end of the day, you have to say well done to them.

“I’m really proud of our team, they’ve done a tremendous job for their country and tonight they weren’t good enough. We have to take that on the chin and so do the people back home.

“You saw the boys at the end, they were still trying their guts out and that’s all you can ask. I’m really proud of them.”

Hansen went on to state that sport is sometimes unfair but England’s win was a thoroughly fair result after they had dominated his team.

Where the Kiwi boss got annoyed was when his captain, Kieran Read, was asked if the All Blacks had turned up with the right attitude for this semi-final.

Read stressed that “the boys really wanted it” before Hansen interjected.

“I’d just like to clear that up,” said the New Zealand boss. “I think it’s quite a disrespectful question, to suggest that the All Blacks turned up not being hungry.

“They’re desperate to try and win the game. Because I asked them at half-time to get hungrier doesn’t mean to say they didn’t up for the game.

“There’s a big difference and if you want to spend some time outside, I’ll give you a rugby education on that one.

“But to turn up and say an All Blacks team comes to a semi-final of the Rugby World Cup with the amount of ability and the history that it’s had behind it, that’s not hunger.

“That’s a pretty average question I reckon.”

The All Blacks were left devastated. Source: Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

Hansen went on to stress again that England’s performance made them worthy winners, although it was clear that the Kiwi boss had regrets over his big selection decision ahead of this game.

Openside Sam Cane was dropped to the bench to make way for Scott Barrett at blindside flanker, with Ardie Savea switching across into the number seven shirt.

Cane came on for Barrett at half-time after the All Blacks had been overrun in the opening 40 minutes.

“Well, look, if I turn around and say it backfired, then Scott’s going to feel pretty average, so I’m not going to turn around and say it backfired,” said Hansen when asked if that decision had backfired.

“I’ll take it on the chin, that one. Scotty came out and played the best he did, but did we want to win some more line out ball?

“Yes we did, but we didn’t, but it takes more than one person to do that. If we had the time again, we might consider doing something different.”