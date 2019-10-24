Scott Barrett starts as All Blacks drop Sam Cane to the bench for semi-final

STEVE HANSEN HAS named Scott Barrett at blindside flanker in his All Blacks team to face England in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final in Yokohama.

The New Zealand boss has dropped Sam Cane to the bench to make room for Barrett, with Ardie Savea switching across the back row to openside flanker.

Scott Barrett starts for the All Blacks against England. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Barrett’s inclusion is the only change to the All Blacks team that hammered Ireland in last weekend’s quarter-final.

The move appears to be designed to allow the Kiwis to attack England’s lineout, with Barrett more regularly lining out in the second row for the Crusaders in Super Rugby.

Hansen’s men tore England’s lineout apart in their win over England in Twickenham last November and the inclusion of Barrett along with second rows Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock should allow the Kiwis to attack the English set-piece again.

Barrett does, of course, have a quality attacking skillset and superb mobility too, although Cane is unlucky to miss out after a high-quality 40 minutes against Ireland last weekend.

Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu comes onto the bench for the All Blacks, with Matt Todd dropping out of their matchday 23 after picking up an injury.

Otherwise, the All Blacks are unchanged as they look to continue the momentum from last weekend’s comprehensive beating of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland.

Hooker Codie Taylor will win his 50th Test cap on Saturday.

New Zealand (v England):

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Sevu Reece

13. Jack Goodhue

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

11. George Bridge

10. Richie Mo’unga

9. Aaron Smith

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Sam Whitelock

6. Scott Barrett

7. Ardie Savea

8. Kieran Read (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dane Coles

17. Ofa Tuungafasi

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Patrick Tuipulotu

20. Sam Cane

21. TJ Perenara

22. Sonny Bill Williams

23. Jordie Barrett

Referee: Nigel Owens [Wales].