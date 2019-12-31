This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who’ll win the 2020 All-Ireland camogie?

Galway are the reigning champions but who will lift the O’Duffy Cup next year?

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 9:30 AM
5 minutes ago 31 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4945797
The victorious Galway team after the 2019 All-Ireland final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The victorious Galway team after the 2019 All-Ireland final.
The victorious Galway team after the 2019 All-Ireland final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE ALL-IRELAND senior camogie championship produced a new winner in 2019 as Galway interrupted Cork and Kilkenny’s dominance of the competition.

The Tribeswomen accounted for the defending champions Cork at the semi-final stage, before taking down the Cats in a fascinating decider at Croke Park in front of a record-breaking crowd of 24,730.

It was their first senior All-Ireland title since 2013, and Cathal Murray’s charges were full value for their triumph. 

For Kilkenny, it was their third straight defeat in an All-Ireland final. Their manager Ann Downey subsequently stepped down from the position, with two-time All-Ireland Cats winner Brian Dowling coming in to take the reigns in 2020.

Cork will be looking to get back up the Hogan Stand steps next year after their three-in-a-row came to a crashing halt after their one-point defeat to Galway in August. 

They may have to plan for the championship without star forward Orla Cotter, who is unsure if she will be available for the Rebels in 2020.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner has recently moved to New York and says she will “play it by ear” in relation to her plans for next season with Cork.

Meanwhile, Tipperary fell short against Kilkenny in the other All-Ireland semi-final but have been progressing well in the senior ranks over the last few seasons, and will be looking to chase a spot in the All-Ireland final in 2020.

Limerick and Waterford will also be strong contenders next year, having reached the All-Ireland quarter finals this season.

But who will be lifting the O’Duffy Cup in 2020?


Poll Results:

Galway (8)
Cork (4)
Kilkenny (3)
Waterford&nbsp; (2)
Other (2)
Tipperary (1)
Limerick (1)







About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Read next:

