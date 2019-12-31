Poll: Who’ll win the 2020 All-Ireland camogie?

THE ALL-IRELAND senior camogie championship produced a new winner in 2019 as Galway interrupted Cork and Kilkenny’s dominance of the competition.

The Tribeswomen accounted for the defending champions Cork at the semi-final stage, before taking down the Cats in a fascinating decider at Croke Park in front of a record-breaking crowd of 24,730.

It was their first senior All-Ireland title since 2013, and Cathal Murray’s charges were full value for their triumph.

For Kilkenny, it was their third straight defeat in an All-Ireland final. Their manager Ann Downey subsequently stepped down from the position, with two-time All-Ireland Cats winner Brian Dowling coming in to take the reigns in 2020.

Cork will be looking to get back up the Hogan Stand steps next year after their three-in-a-row came to a crashing halt after their one-point defeat to Galway in August.

They may have to plan for the championship without star forward Orla Cotter, who is unsure if she will be available for the Rebels in 2020.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner has recently moved to New York and says she will “play it by ear” in relation to her plans for next season with Cork.

Meanwhile, Tipperary fell short against Kilkenny in the other All-Ireland semi-final but have been progressing well in the senior ranks over the last few seasons, and will be looking to chase a spot in the All-Ireland final in 2020.

Limerick and Waterford will also be strong contenders next year, having reached the All-Ireland quarter finals this season.

But who will be lifting the O’Duffy Cup in 2020?

