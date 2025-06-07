Kilkenny rebound against Dublin, Costelloe rescues draw for Limerick

Dublin 1-14 Kilkenny 1-19

Clare 0-12 Limerick 1-9

Tipperary 7-18 Wexford 0-7

Waterford 5-30 Derry 0-2

KILKENNY BOUNCED BACK from their defeat to Waterford with a crucial win over Dublin in Group 2 of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, while Caoimhe Costelloe’s last gasp free ensured Limerick and Clare drew in Ennis in what looked like the key fixture in Group 1.

The battle for places in the knockout stages appears set to go down to the wire as Tipperary racked up a big win over Wexford to remain the frontrunners for second place behind All-Ireland champions Cork, who were idle this week.

Waterford also recorded a resounding win over Derry to keep their positive momentum going.

The contest in Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg was always likely to be closely fought and so it proved, as there were only three minutes of play when there was more than a puck of a ball between the teams.

Clare looked to be on the verge of a win as they produced a strong second-half display against the breeze after the sides were level at the interval. However, Costelloe struck late to ensure the contest finished 1-9 to 0-12.

Limerick were in pole position after leading 1-4 to 0-3 after 22 minutes. Costelloe, Laura Southern and Lizanna Boylan helped the visitors on their way before Ciara Neenan’s delivery was whipped to the net by Southern.

Clare needed a response and four points without reply helped them earn parity at the break. Ellen Casey, Ziyan Spillane, captain Áine O’Loughlin and Caoimhe Cahill recorded the necessary scores.

Joe Quaid’s side started strongly with wind advantage as Dearbhla Egan and Southern pushed them two ahead, but they were held scoreless for the next 18 minutes as Clare drew level through O’Loughlin and Spillane.

Costelloe slotted a long-range free before Roisín Begley responded for the Banner. Clare sub Jennifer Daly saw her piledriver rattle the crossbar and fly over, Costelloe tied the game again, but Begley appeared to move Clare to the cusp of victory before Costelloe’s late intervention.

In another crucial tie, Kilkenny overcame a stubborn Dublin side by 1-19 to 1-14 in Parnell Park.

Tommy Shefflin’s side laid the foundations for this win in the opening half. After the sides were deadlocked at 0-2 apiece after seven minutes, Dublin taking the lead first through Gaby Couch and then Aisling Gannon, Kilkenny outscored their foes by 1-9 to 0-4 from there until half-time.

The Cats hit five on the spin after falling behind for the second time. Aoife Prendergast grabbed three of those scores while Sophie Holden and Mary O’Connell also added points.

Kilkenny struck a decisive blow when Prendergast latched on to Sophie Holden’s diagonal ball before coolly slotting to the net to bring her tally to 1-4. She struck for three more scores before the half ended and although Aoife McKearney hit back for Dublin, an eight-point interval lead looked daunting.

Their task became more manageable when Niamh Gannon found Aisling O’Neill, who duly spun inside a tackle and drove for goal, rattling the net just a minute into the final period. The Kilkenny response was emphatic however, as they bagged three of the next four scores via Steffi Fitzgerald and a brace from Prendergast.

Dublin’s effort was unrelenting with O’Neill, Sinéad Wylde and Áine Rafter cutting the gap to four points but Katie Power’s 62nd-minute score saw Kilkenny home.

Tipperary got their first win in this year’s championship in Chadwicks Wexford Park, where they beat the hosts by 7-18 to 0-7. Karen Kennedy netted on Tipp’s first meaningful attack to give them the perfect start before Grace O’Brien bagged a quickfire 1-2.

Even though a Chloe Cashe free got Wexford up and running, Tipperary were always in control. Kennedy bagged her second major of the half while four more O’Brien points in the second quarter saw Tipperary lead by 3-9 to 0-3 at the interval.

Róisín Howard got in on the act with a 33rd minute goal while O’Brien bagged two more for a hat-trick. Jean Kelly raised the final green flag as Tipperary exorcised the demons of last week’s heavy defeat at home to Cork.

An Abby Flynn hat-trick of goals helped Waterford maintain their 100% record as they outclassed Derry, racking up a 5-30 to 0-2 win at Walsh Park. The Déise led by 3-17 to 0-1 at the interval despite Derry goalkeeper Niamh Gribbin coming up with three point-blank saves. Flynn had 2-2 plundered in the first half while Niamh Rockett buried her side’s third major. Beth Carton’s five opening half points from play kept Waterford well clear.

Carton raided for her side’s fourth goal at Walsh Park before Flynn completed her hat-trick to ensure Waterford move level on points with Galway and Kilkenny.