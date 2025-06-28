Waterford to face Clare and Tipperary v Kilkenny in All-Ireland camogie quarter-finals

WATERFORD WILL TAKE on Clare, while Tipperary will play neighbours Kilkenny in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-finals next weekend.

The composition of the knockout ties, which will be played along with the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals in mouth-watering double-headers at Croke Park on Saturday (2.30pm) and Sunday (1.30pm) respectively, was determined after the final round of action today.

Champions Cork and last year’s runners-up Galway have qualified directly to the semi-finals as a result of winning their groups, while at the other end of the scale, Wexford will play Derry with senior status on the line.

Galway came on strong down the stretch with the last five points to see off Waterford by 0-16 to 0-11 at Kenny Park.

The sides were level on 0-7 apiece after a keenly contested opening half where Niamh Rockett and Carrie Dolan did most of the scoring.

The Galway skipper got the scoreboard moving with a sixth minute free and she was responsible for six of her side’s first-half points – she finished with nine – with Niamh Mallon’s minor after 20 minutes the hosts’ only score from play in that period.

They led by two points on a few occasions but as Rockett brought her tally to four (one from play) and Annie Fitzgerald began to really enjoy herself with three points, it was all to play for at the break.

Once more, it was Cathal Murray’s players that got off to the quicker start, with Mallon’s influence growing significantly. The All-Star grabbed three more points from play as her side established a 0-11 to 0-8 advantage at the three-quarter mark.

Waterford bridged that gap in the next ten minutes thanks to Rockett (free), Beth Carton and Eimear O’Neill but Mick Boland’s charges didn’t score again, while Galway moved up another gear with five straight points, including a brace each from Dolan and Aoife Donohue, to secure the spoils and inflict a first defeat of the campaign on Waterford.

Tipperary continued their rehabilitation after a chastening opening round defeat to Cork by defeating fellow Group 1 qualifiers Clare to the tune of 4-17 to 0-10 at FBD Semple Stadium.

It was done and dusted at the change of ends, as the home side blitzed the Banner girls early on and three first-half goals ensured a 13-point advantage at half-time, 3-9 to 0-5.

Róisín Begley opened the scoring for Clare but Mary Burke grabbed the first of her two goals after 11 minutes. Casey Hennessy raised a green flag before Burke posted her second and it was a cruise for Denis Kelly’s outfit from there, Hennessy also notching up a second goal.

Grace O’Brien lofted eight points into the bargain, while Clare lacked any real scoring threat, Ziyan Spillane proving their top scorer with three points.

In the day’s other two games, champions Cork continued on their merry way against a Wexford side already certain of being involved in the relegation final at Chadwicks Wexford Park, racking up a 5-21 to 0-11 triumph in a merciless performance.

A run of a goal and eight points consecutively broke the back of proceedings, the goal coming from Amy O’Connor. Saoirse McCarthy shuddered the net and it was 2-12 to 0-3 at the break, Chloe Cashe registering the Yellowbellies’ scores.

Clodagh Finn grabbed a deserved goal in the second half, having been denied twice by excellent saves from Keeva Steadmond and though Wexford offered more after the resumption, O’Connor racked up her hat-trick of goals with two clinical finishes.

Dublin recorded their first win of the Championship and it was a dominant and important one, their 7-19 to 1-11 success cementing their future as a senior squad, while Derry have one more chance to survive against Wexford.

2025 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Senior Championship Quarter-Finals:

Waterford vs Clare, 2:30pm Saturday 5 July (followed by Cork vs Dublin in hurling at 5pm)

(followed by Cork vs Dublin in hurling at 5pm) Tipperary vs Kilkenny, 1:30pm Sunday 6 July (followed by Kilkenny vs Tipperary in hurling at 4pm)

