8 club storylines to follow on All-Ireland final weekend in Croke Park

- Compiled by Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole

—-

Saturday 10 January

All-Ireland club hurling finals



Intermediate

Tooreen (Mayo) v Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary), Croke Park, 5.15pm – TG4.

Junior

Easkey (Sligo) v Kilbrittain (Cork), Croke Park, 3.15pm – TG4.

*****

Sunday 11 January

AIB All-Ireland club football finals

Intermediate

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) v Glenullin (Derry), Croke Park, 3.30pm – TG4.

Junior

Ballymacelligott (Kerry) v Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone), Croke Park, 1.30pm – TG4.

*****

1. Upperchurch-Drombane (Tipperary)

An opportunity to step out of the limelight of illustrious neighbours. Upperchurch-Drombane are based in Mid Tipperary, since 2009 they have seen local rivals Thurles Sarsfields, Loughmore-Castleiney, and Drom & Inch claim 12 county senior hurling titles between them. North Tipperary club Borris-Ileigh are a short spin away and after they triumphed at local level in 2019, they journeyed all the way to the 2020 All-Ireland final, only defeated there by Ballyhale Shamrocks by three points.

Today it is Upperchurch-Drombane’s opportunity to command Tipperary hurling attention. They were relegated in 2023 after a quarter of a century in the top flight in the county but rebounded last autumn to reclaim their senior status. Defeating the champions of Cork, Clare, and Kilkenny since then is an impressive collection of scalps for Upperchurch-Drombane, and despite their team being hit by injuries, they will be armed with confidence.

*****

2. Tooreen (Mayo)

Typically a hurling showdown in Croke Park between Tipperary and Mayo representatives will be forecast to swing one way, but framing it in that context masks the substance that Tooreen possess. The trail-blazers for Mayo hurling made their breakthrough in 2017 to claim the Connacht intermediate title and have won that championship a further five times since.

Three years ago they came desperately close to landing the All-Ireland they craved, only edged out by two points by Limerick’s Monaleen. Tooreen have also mounted a series of semi-final charges, losing out at that stage on four occasions to Castlelyons (2023), Naas (2022), Fr O’Neills (2020), and St Pat’s Ballyragget (2018).

They have kept coming back chasing their All-Ireland dream. Mayo footballer Fergal Boland is a recognisable figure, while Shane Boland and Eoin Delaney hit 1-15 between them in the semi-final win over Tyrone’s Éire Óg.

*****

3. Kilbrittain (Cork)

For an area with a rich football addition, there will be new ground broken for West Cork in hurling circles this weekend. Kilbrittain will become the first club from Carbery, the West Cork GAA division, to play in an All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park. Indeed O’Donovan Rossa are the only other GAA club from the area to have featured at the venue at a similar stage, courtesy of their all-conquering senior football team in 1993.

After winning Munster honours in style, Kilbrittain displayed their battle-hardened nature by digging in five days before Christmas to hold off Wexford’s Davidstown-Courtnacuddy in Clonmel. The magnitude of the occasion contains typical close-knit family links, manager Joe Ryan is a brother-in-law of full-back James Hurley.

Finnian Cawley (Easkey) and Philip Wall (Kilbrittain). Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

*****

4. Easkey (Sligo)

A second chance for Easkey. The Sligo village on the Atlantic coast headed to Croke Park in January 2023 but were denied silverware by Ballygiblin. Now they return with the experience of that game, hoping to make it count when facing a Cork side on this occasion.

There is no disputing the forward that is central to their aspirations. In that 2023 final, Andrew Kilcullen clipped over five points after scoring 2-9 in their semi-final success over Kilburn Gaels. He surpassed that in their recent semi-final victory against Donegal’s Burt, firing a stunning tally of 4-10, with 4-4 from play, in a game that went to extra-time. The full-forward is a key operator here.

*****

5. An Ghaeltacht (Kerry)

An Ghaeltacht are aiming to secure their first All-Ireland title and have a side packed with young players, but that doesn’t mean they lack figures who have experience of days like this. The full-forward in the An Ghaeltacht team for the 2004 senior final – Conal Ó Cruadhlaoich, Dara Ó Cinnéide, and Aodán MacGearailt – are all now on the sideline directing operations, along with boss Fergal Ó Sé, who juggled player and manager roles 22 years ago.

Then there is midfielder Aidan Walsh, lining out eight years after he celebrated All-Ireland hurling glory with his native Kanturk. Victory would see him complete a unique intermediate double, a year after Con O’Callaghan became the 13th player to achieve that club feat at senior level with his exploits for Cuala.

Eoin Bradley (Glenullin) and Aidan Walsh (An Ghaeltacht). Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

*****

6. Glenullin (Derry)

There can be few players that had as eventful year in 2025 as Glenullin’s Neil McNicholl. Seeking to maximise the 12 v 11 attacking scenarios early in the league, then Derry manager Paddy Tally called him into the team and started him as a raw goalkeeper against Kerry.

He started twice more in the league and came on for the injured Odhran Lynch the day Derry were relegated from Division 1, while he also started the Ulster championship defeat to Donegal.

Freed back out to midfield in Glenullin’s centenary year, he has scored 4-21 throughout the Derry, Ulster and All-Ireland intermedaite campaigns.

He scored the equaliser against Carrickmacross to bring the game to extra-time, and against Cuchulainns in the Ulster final, hammered over a pair of two-pointers. A season to remember!

*****

7. Ballymacelligott (Kerry)

With 11 of their clubs having enjoyed their moment of glory at All-Ireland junior level, along with another four having contested the final, the dominance of Kerry football at this level is clear. Ballymacelligott have been attempting for a while to join that company. The challenge was to break free in Kerry and that act of escapalogy proved beyond them with a series of shattering losses, including their extra-time final defeat to Listowel Emmets in 2023.

Last September they landed the prize they craved, a penalty shootout win in a county decider of tension and drama against St Senan’s. They cut loose after that in Munster, winning games by margins of nine and thirteen points, and held their nerve to prevail in last weekend’s semi-final against Kildare’s Grangenolvin by three points. One last hurdle now to surmount.

Ciaran Bogue (Clogher Éire Óg) and Daire Keane (Ballymacelligot). Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

*****

8. Clogher Éire Óg (Tyrone)

When the south Tyrone village of Clogher empties out to Croke Park this weekend, they will do so in modest numbers.

According to the most recent Tyrone county board annual report, they have the third-lowest membership of any club within the county.

Formed in 1938, they share a parish with more illustrious neighbours Augher St Macartan’s, who arrived in 1957 and snatched three senior championships, backboned by the McKenna family, of which the most famous was Eugene, and coached by Tony Donnelly.

Less than two miles separate their pitches and they share the pick of two small primary schools in the area, with some brothers ending up lining out against each other.

But this is Clogher’s time to shine.