Thursday 2 January, 2020
Poll: Who do you think will reach the 2020 All-Ireland club football final?

The semi-final clashes take place on Saturday.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 928 Views 2 Comments
THE KINGPINS OF Galway, Cork, Dublin and Down are all targeting All-Ireland final spots on Saturday as the senior club football championship reaches the last four stage.

pjimage (3) Corofin, Nemo Rangers, Ballyboden St-Enda's and Kilcoo all face All-Ireland semi-final ties. Source: INPHO

Corofin take on Nemo Rangers in Ennis at 1.30pm with Ballyboden St-Enda’s meeting Kilcoo at 3.30pm in Cavan.

Galway’s Corofin have been the dominant force of late after lifting the last two All-Ireland club crowns and are chasing a fourth national title in six seasons. They overwhelmed Nemo Rangers in their last meeting in the 2018 decider with the Munster winners having last won out at this level in 2003.

For Dublin’s Ballyboden St-Enda’s this is a return to a stage they graced in 2016 when they swept to the ultimate honours. It’s a case of breaking fresh ground for Down’s Kilcoo, who finally realised their ambition in Ulster in December.

But who do you think will advance to the football showdown on 19 January?

Let us know.


Poll Results:

Corofin and Ballyboden (330)
Nemo Rangers and Ballyboden (113)
Corofin and Kilcoo (71)
Nemo Rangers and Kilcoo (27)




Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

