Here's the fixtures and TV-streaming coverage for the 2025 GAA football championship

Nine games down for decision across the provinces this weekend.
12.01pm, 4 Apr 2025

TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN Ruislip, the ball will be thrown in for the 2025 GAA senior football championship.

It’s the start of a hectic schedule of action until the All-Ireland football decider takes place on Sunday 27 July.

Armagh are the reigning champions ahead of a Sam Maguire title race where a bunch of contenders have strong aspirations of landing the ultimate prize.

There are nine senior provincial football games down for decision this weekend with four televised or streamed live across RTÉ, BBC NI and the new GAA+ streaming service.

Here’s the full list of the fixtures in store over the next few months and what games you can watch live:

*****

Saturday 5 April

Connacht senior football first round

  • London v Roscommon, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.30pm - GAA+.

Leinster senior football first round

  • Wexford v Laois, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6pm.

Munster senior football quarter-finals

  • Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium, 6pm.
  • Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 6pm.

*****

Sunday 6 April

Connacht senior football first round

  • Mayo v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3.30pm - GAA+.
  • New York v Galway, Gaelic Park, 8pm - GAA+.

Leinster senior football first round

  • Meath v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm.
  • Longford v Wicklow, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.30pm.

 Ulster senior football preliminary round

  • Donegal v Derry, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, 2pm – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

michael-murphy Donegal's Michael Murphy. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 12 April

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Antrim v Armagh, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 12.30pm - BBC Two NI.

Leinster senior football quarter-final

  • Kildare v Westmeath, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 7pm - GAA+.

*****

Sunday 13 April

Leinster senior football quarter-finals

  • Offaly v Carlow/Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park/Páirc Tailteann, Time TBC.
  • Dublin v Longford/Wicklow, Echelon Park Aughrim/Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Time TBC.
  • Louth v Wexford/Laois, Cedral St Conleth’s Park/Netwatch Cullen Park, Time TBC.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 4.15pm - RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

malachy-orourke Tyrone boss Malachy O'Rourke. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 19 April

Munster senior football semi-finals

  • Clare v Tipperary/Waterford, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
  • Kerry v Cork/Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh/ TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm - GAA+.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 4pm - BBC Two NI.

 Connacht senior football semi-final

  • Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo, Venue TBC - GAA+.

aidan-oshea-and-pauide-clifford Mayo’s Aidan O'Shea and Pauide Clifford of Kerry. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Sunday 20 April

Connacht senior football semi-final

  • New York/Galway v London/Roscommon, Pearse Stadium/Dr Hyde Park - RTÉ 2.

Ulster senior football quarter-final

  • Monaghan v Donegal/Derry, Clones/Celtic Park, 2pm  - GAA+.

*****

Weekend 26/27 April

Leinster senior football semi-finals

  • Offaly/Carlow/Meath v Dublin/Wicklow/Longford, Venue and Time TBC - GAA+.
  • Kildare/Westmeath v Louth/Wexford/Laois, Venue and Time TBC - GAA+.

*****

Saturday 26 April

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Antrim/Armagh v Tyrone/Cavan, Venue TBC, 4.45pm - GAA+.

*****

Sunday 27 April

Ulster senior football semi-final

  • Fermanagh/Down v Monaghan/Donegal/Derry, Venue TBC, 3pm - BBC Two NI.

*****

Sunday 4 May

Munster senior football final

  • Venue TBC, 1.45pm - RTÉ 2. 

Connacht senior football final

  • Venue TBC, 4pm - RTÉ 2. 

padraic-joyce-celebrates-at-the-final-whistle-with-his-coaching-team-and-sean-fitzgerald Galway boss Padraic Joyce celebrates their Connacht final win last year. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 10 May

Tailteann Cup Round 1

  • One game live - GAA+.

*****

Sunday 11 May

Ulster senior football final

  • Venue TBC, 1.45pm - - RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI.

Leinster senior football final

  • Croke Park, 4.15pm - RTÉ 2.

 

general-view-of-croke-park Croke Park. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Weekend 17-18 May

All-Ireland senior football round-robin (Round 1)

  • Connacht and Munster senior provincial finalists - 2 games live, GAA+.

Tailteann Cup Round 2

  • One game live - GAA+.

*****

Weekend 24-25 May

All-Ireland senior football round-robin (Round 1)

  • Leinster and Ulster senior provincial finalists  - 2 games live, GAA+.

*****

Weekend 31 May-1 June

All-Ireland senior football round-robin (Round 2)

  • One game live Sunday 1 June, 4pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Two games live Saturday 31 May - GAA+.
  • One game live Sunday 1 June - GAA+.

Tailteann Cup Round 3

  • One game live Saturday 31 May - GAA+.

***** 

Weekend 7-8 June

Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals

  • Two games live Saturday 7 June - GAA+.

*****

Weekend 14-15 June

All-Ireland senior football round-robin (Round 3)

  • Games live Sunday 15 June, 2pm and 4pm - RTÉ 2.
  • Two games live Saturday 14 June - GAA+.

Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

  • Two games live Saturday 14 June – GAA+.

*****

Weekend 21-22 June

All-Ireland senior football preliminary quarter-finals

  • Four games live on weekend – GAA+.

*****

Sunday 22 June

Tailteann Cup semi-finals

  • 2pm and 4pm, Croke Park - RTÉ 2.

*****

Saturday 28 June

All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals

  • Two games live - GAA+.

*****

Saturday 29 June

All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals

  • 1.45  and 4pm, Croke Park - RTÉ 2.

*****

Saturday 12 July

All-Ireland senior football semi-final

  • 5pm, Croke Park - RTÉ 2.

Tailteann Cup final

  • 2.30pm, Croke Park – RTÉ 2.

*****

Sunday 13 July

All-Ireland senior football semi-final

  • 4pm, Croke Park - RTÉ 2.

*****

Sunday 27 July

All-Ireland senior football final

  • 3.30pm, Croke Park  - RTÉ 2.

*****

Saturday 9 August

All-Ireland senior football final replay date

