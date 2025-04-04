The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's the fixtures and TV-streaming coverage for the 2025 GAA football championship
TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN Ruislip, the ball will be thrown in for the 2025 GAA senior football championship.
It’s the start of a hectic schedule of action until the All-Ireland football decider takes place on Sunday 27 July.
Armagh are the reigning champions ahead of a Sam Maguire title race where a bunch of contenders have strong aspirations of landing the ultimate prize.
There are nine senior provincial football games down for decision this weekend with four televised or streamed live across RTÉ, BBC NI and the new GAA+ streaming service.
Here’s the full list of the fixtures in store over the next few months and what games you can watch live:
*****
Saturday 5 April
Connacht senior football first round
Leinster senior football first round
Munster senior football quarter-finals
*****
Sunday 6 April
Connacht senior football first round
Leinster senior football first round
Ulster senior football preliminary round
Donegal's Michael Murphy. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Saturday 12 April
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Leinster senior football quarter-final
*****
Sunday 13 April
Leinster senior football quarter-finals
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Tyrone boss Malachy O'Rourke. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Saturday 19 April
Munster senior football semi-finals
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Connacht senior football semi-final
Mayo’s Aidan O'Shea and Pauide Clifford of Kerry. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Sunday 20 April
Connacht senior football semi-final
Ulster senior football quarter-final
*****
Weekend 26/27 April
Leinster senior football semi-finals
*****
Saturday 26 April
Ulster senior football semi-final
*****
Sunday 27 April
Ulster senior football semi-final
*****
Sunday 4 May
Munster senior football final
Connacht senior football final
Galway boss Padraic Joyce celebrates their Connacht final win last year. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Saturday 10 May
Tailteann Cup Round 1
*****
Sunday 11 May
Ulster senior football final
Leinster senior football final
Croke Park. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Weekend 17-18 May
All-Ireland senior football round-robin (Round 1)
Tailteann Cup Round 2
*****
Weekend 24-25 May
All-Ireland senior football round-robin (Round 1)
*****
Weekend 31 May-1 June
All-Ireland senior football round-robin (Round 2)
Tailteann Cup Round 3
*****
Weekend 7-8 June
Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals
*****
Weekend 14-15 June
All-Ireland senior football round-robin (Round 3)
Tailteann Cup quarter-finals
*****
Weekend 21-22 June
All-Ireland senior football preliminary quarter-finals
*****
Sunday 22 June
Tailteann Cup semi-finals
*****
Saturday 28 June
All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals
*****
Saturday 29 June
All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals
*****
Saturday 12 July
All-Ireland senior football semi-final
Tailteann Cup final
*****
Sunday 13 July
All-Ireland senior football semi-final
*****
Sunday 27 July
All-Ireland senior football final
*****
Saturday 9 August
All-Ireland senior football final replay date
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Dates For Diary GAA Gaelic Football