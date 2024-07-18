Tyrone's Sean Hurson to referee All-Ireland SFC final

TYRONE’S SEAN HURSON has been appointed to referee the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship decider between Armagh and Galway.

Kieran McGeeney’s men face the Tribesmen in Croke Park on Sunday, 28 July.

Hurson also refereed the All-Ireland Minor final in 2018, U20 All-Ireland final in 2021, All-Ireland Senior Club final in 2022 and the All-Ireland Football Final in 2022 between Kerry and Galway.

The Galbally Pearses clubman has refereed 34 games in the All-Ireland SFC championship since his first in 2016.

This season Hurson was in the middle for Roscommon v Mayo in the Connacht Championship, two group games between Kerry vs Monaghan and Armagh vs Galway and the All-Ireland quarter-final involving Dublin and Galway.

His umpires on All-Ireland final day will be Martin Coney and Cathal Forbes, both from the Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa club, Mel Taggart from Clonoe O’Rahilly’s and Shane Dorrity from Coalisland Na Fianna.

His line umpires will be Kildare’s Brendan Cawley and Roscommon’s Paddy Neilan. Cawley will be the standby referee and the Sideline Official will be Derek O’Mahony from Tipperary.