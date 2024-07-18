Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Referee Sean Hurson. James Crombie/INPHO
Man in the Middle

Tyrone's Sean Hurson to referee All-Ireland SFC final

The Galbally Pearses clubman has refereed 34 games in the All-Ireland SFC championship since his first in 2016.
2.26pm, 18 Jul 2024
414
2

TYRONE’S SEAN HURSON has been appointed to referee the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship decider between Armagh and Galway.

Kieran McGeeney’s men face the Tribesmen in Croke Park on Sunday, 28 July.

Hurson also refereed the All-Ireland Minor final in 2018, U20 All-Ireland final in 2021, All-Ireland Senior Club final in 2022 and the All-Ireland Football Final in 2022 between Kerry and Galway.

The Galbally Pearses clubman has refereed 34 games in the All-Ireland SFC championship since his first in 2016.

This season Hurson was in the middle for Roscommon v Mayo in the Connacht Championship, two group games between Kerry vs Monaghan and Armagh vs Galway and the All-Ireland quarter-final involving Dublin and Galway.

His umpires on All-Ireland final day will be Martin Coney and Cathal Forbes, both from the Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa club, Mel Taggart from Clonoe O’Rahilly’s and Shane Dorrity from Coalisland Na Fianna.

His line umpires will be Kildare’s Brendan Cawley and Roscommon’s Paddy Neilan. Cawley will be the standby referee and the Sideline Official will be Derek O’Mahony from Tipperary.

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie