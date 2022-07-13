Tyrone's Hurson to referee All-Ireland final between Galway and Kerry

Sean Hurson during Donegal's clash with Derry in the Ulster championship this year.

TYRONE’S SEAN HURSON will referee the All-Ireland football final between Galway and Kerry, the GAA have confirmed.

Galbally Pearses clubman Hurson refereed the All-Ireland Minor final in 2018, the All-Ireland U20 final in 2021, and the All Ireland Club final between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes earlier this year.

The showpiece at Croker Park on 24 July will be his first senior inter-county All-Ireland final.

In this year’s championship, Hurson refereed the Ulster final between Donegal and Derry, the All-Ireland quarter-final between Dublin and Cork, the Leinster semi-final between Kildare and Westmeath and the Connacht quarter-final between New York and Sligo. He also refereed National League games between Monaghan and Mayo, Kildare and Dublin, Donegal and Monaghan, and Derry and Galway.

His umpires on the day will be Mark Coney (Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa), Mel Taggart (Clonoe O’Rahilly’s), Cathal Forbes (Ardboe O’Donovan Rossa) and Martin Conway (Moortown St Malachy’s).

Roscommon’s Paddy Neilan will be the standby referee, while the other linesman will be Barry Cassidy (Derry) and Sean Laverty (Antrim) will assume the role of sideline official.