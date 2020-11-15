BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here's the 2020 hurling championship state of play before tomorrow's quarter-final draw

Galway, Waterford, Tipperary and Clare are involved in tomorrow morning’s quarter-final draw.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 8:09 PM
Declan Hannon raises the Munster senior hurling trophy.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

AFTER KILKENNY AND Limerick were crowned provincial hurling champions this weekend, all eyes now turn to tomorrow morning’s All-Ireland senior quarter-final draw.

Bowl 1 will feature Galway and Waterford after they lost out in their respective Leinster and Munster deciders this weekend. Then Clare and Tipperary are in Bowl 2, fresh from yesterday’s successes in the qualifiers.

The quarter-final ties will take place next weekend at neutral venues and there are no repeat pairings that need to be avoided.

The All-Ireland semi-finals then take place on the weekend of 28-29 November with Kilkenny involved in the Saturday evening fixture and Limerick playing on the Sunday afternoon.

The semi-final pairings are subject to beaten provincial finalists not meeting the champions from their province and the avoidance of repeat pairings where possible.

All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals

  • Saturday 21 November – Fixtures TBC

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals

  • Saturday 28 November – Kilkenny v TBC, Croke Park, 6pm.
  • Sunday 29 November – Limerick v TBC, Croke Park, 4pm

