# Have your say
Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 2023?
Can Limerick be stopped?
3.7k
2
1 hour ago

THEY COMPLETED THREE-in-a-row for the first time in the county’s history last year – can Limerick go one better in 2023?

John Kiely’s all-conquering team have lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup four times in the last five seasons and will start this season as strong favourites to triumph once more.

As a new inter-county hurling year swings into view, can they land the spoils again?

Or will a challenger emerge from the pack to stop them?

Kilkenny ran them close in an epic All-Ireland final and last claimed the silverware in 2015. Galway and Clare completed last year’s semi-final line-up, while Tipperary are the only side to interrupt Limerick’s recent dominance, claiming honours in 2019.

Can Cork or Waterford end their respective barren spells, or is there another team you fancy to cause a surprise?

Let us know what you think.


Poll Results:

Limerick (660)
Galway (200)
Cork (155)
Kilkenny (123)
Tipperary (95)
Clare (94)
Waterford (81)
Other (56)








COMMENTS (2)

