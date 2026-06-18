Who can bounce back best? All-Ireland quarter-finals loom into view

1. Keeping The Faith

Two years on from meeting in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, Offaly and Cork collide again in the championship. That occasion ended in a nine-point win for Cork over the Joe McDonagh champions. This time, ‘preliminary’ has been dropped from the fixture title as Offaly look to demonstrate the extent of their progress over the past two seasons.

They marked the end of their seven-year absence from the Leinster senior championship by preserving their status last year. And in 2026, they moved the dial again by snagging a top-three qualifying spot. A landmark draw against Kilkenny was a crucial result in achieving that feat, keeping Offaly one-point clear of the Cats in the final placings.

However, that brilliant performance at O’Connor Park was followed by worry over the welfare of Charlie Mitchell. The Offaly captain, who had been sidelined earlier this year with myocarditis, became unwell after the game, and was hospitalised. Manager Johnny Kelly revealed this week that Mitchell has attended some of their training sessions recently and is continuing his recovery.

Offaly captain Charlie Mitchell. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“Our big win of the year is that Charlie is fit and regaining health,” he told RTÉ Sport. “We’ll try to do him proud in the way Charlie would have played the game.”

His presence could be a huge driving force for Offaly as they seek a major upset.

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2. Rebel Recovery

Cork have little time to mourn the loss of their Munster title, a grief that is compounded by the manner of their defeat against Limerick. Cork were six points up after 30 minutes of that game but conceded the last four scores of the half to lead by just two at the break. A Brian Hayes goal extended their advantage again to five, but that was their only score from play in the second half as Limerick reeled them in.

Including last year’s All-Ireland final, and the league decider earlier this season, that’s now three consecutive defeats in major finals for Cork. They lost two of those games from a winning position.

Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Injuries are another concern for Ben O’Connor’s team. Darragh Fitzgibbon has been missing since their final Munster round-robin game against Clare due to appendicitis, but told The 42 this week that is hopeful of regaining his fitness in time for the Offaly tie. He may be needed at midfield this weekend as Tommy O’Connell and Tim O’Mahony deal with injuries.

O’Connell has been ruled out of the quarter-final due to a broken thumb while O’Mahony is a doubt on account of a dead leg.

Cork were convincing winners when they met Offaly during the league but will be facing a team buoyed by their Leinster exploits this time around.

3. Dublin The Giant Killers

Dublin emerged as one of the stories of the championship last year after their sensational win over Limerick in the All-Ireland quarter-final. It was their biggest result since winning the 2013 Leinster final, and arguably one of the biggest shocks in modern hurling.

And they will need to summon the energy of that day as they return to the quarter-final stage on the back of a disappointing showing in the Leinster final. A 14-point defeat to Galway was a regrettable sign-off from a campaign where they finished as the undefeated table toppers.

They took down Galway with a late goal in Pearse Stadium, and dumped Kilkenny out of the championship after an assured performance at Parnell Park to set them up for a shot at provincial glory.

Losing Cian O’Sullivan to injury before the Leinster was certainly a setback, while Chris Crummey and Liam Rushe were further injury losses in the second half. But they were simply overwhelmed by Galway in their rematch at Croke Park, losing the second half by 3-14 to 3-4.

Dublin boss Niall Ó Ceallacháin. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

A dejected Niall Ó Ceallacháin said their poor performance was “an absolute killer”.

And now as they prepare to face the 2024 All-Ireland champions, Dublin must find a way to bury their hurt and rediscover that quarter-final energy from last year.

4. Clare’s Hunt For Form

Clare are two wins from two over Dublin so far this year. Their 3-18 to 1-22 league opener victory in Cusack Park was a badly-needed result for Brian Lohan’s side, marking the end of a 20-month wait for a home win.

And it was followed by a three-point victory when the sides met again in the Division 1B final, surviving Dublin’s second-half rally from 10 points down at the break.

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But their championship form has been mixed. In one respect, they have recovered from last year’s failure to emerge from the province as defending All-Ireland champions.

But their 2026 wins over Waterford and Tipperary sit uncomfortably beside heavy beatings to Limerick (15 points) and Cork (16 points). Lohan said their first-half performance against Limerick was “the most disappointing” of his time in charge since October 2019.

Clare forward Tony Kelly. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

And that 1-30 to 1-14 loss in Páirc Uí Chaoimh also obliterated Clare’s chance of reaching the Munster final. Additionally, key forwards Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell managed just one point from play in each of those games.

They’ve had four weeks to correct those attacking deficiencies, and Thurles will provide a thorough examination of their work.

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