'Strange few weeks': Fitzgibbon hoping to be fit for Cork-Offaly after appendicitis surgery

CORK CAPTAIN DARRAGH Fitzgibbon is hoping to be fit for his side’s battle with Offaly in the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final this weekend.

Fitzgibbon has been recovering from appendicitis surgery which ruled him out of Cork’s final Munster round-robin game against Clare, and the provincial final where they were dethroned by Limerick.

The Charleville star has told The 42 that he has been back in the fold since the week of the Munster final but was “never really intending” on returning in time for that game.

“We’re in the gym tonight and training Tuesday, Thursday, so I’ll have to get through those two sessions and see where I am after that. I’m just taking each session as it comes. Hopefully, I’ll be able to play some bit on Sunday.

“I just had a pain in my stomach on the Thursday night. We weren’t training until the Saturday morning, so I didn’t really do anything about it until then. They just tested me for appendicitis, and got looked after brilliantly by Dr. Adrian Murphy.”

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Fitzgibbon adds that he feels “very lucky” to have received such brilliant care and that his recovery began quickly after returning home from the surgery. However, he stresses that this was a minor medical event.

“One minute, you’re going training and the next you’re heading into surgery. A strange few weeks but only a small thing in the grand scheme of things. There’s a lot worse going on. Appendicitis can be serious, but I was looked after very well.”

Fitzgibbon admits that missing out on the Munster final was difficult for him but is quick to mention his other teammates who were omitted from the match-day panel, along with those who didn’t see any game time in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

He also pays tribute to key defender Ciarán Joyce who has suffered a season-ending injury after tearing his cruciate in their round-robin meeting with Limerick in April.

“Myself and Joycey were both on the surgery table the same week. His surgery was much more serious, and he was ensuring that I wasn’t feeling sorry for myself, because he’s missing the next nine to 12 months. That’s life, and he’s back out and about now with us as well, on the bike, and doing as much as he can.

“And he’s back working on the farm as well, so he’s not feeling sorry for himself either.”

Looking ahead to facing Offaly in Thurles, Fitzgibbon credits the Faithful county’s underage success in recent years, and the ongoing development of the senior team since their return to the Liam MacCarthy competition.

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“We played them in [the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final] in 2024, and they caused problems for a lot of that game, but they probably didn’t have the best preparation because they had just won the Joe McDonagh the week before.

“They’re two years down the line from that in terms of their own development, and they’ve had four weeks of preparation now for us as well. We’ve only had two weeks to probably focus on them, so it’s probably an incredibly difficult challenge.”

eir Ambassador Darragh Fitzgibbon marking eir’s continued support of the All‑Ireland Senior Hurling Championship and the fourth year of the Poc Tapa Challenge, where the fastest team wins €5,000 for their club and the chance to play in Croke Park on semi‑final day. To enter, visit @eir.Ireland on Instagram.

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