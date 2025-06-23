Want to go to the All-Ireland hurling semis? Tickets go on general sale today

TICKETS FOR NEXT month’s All-Ireland hurling semi-finals go on general sale on Monday.

After stunning Limerick, Dublin will take on Munster champions Cork in the first of this year’s semis on Saturday 5 July in Croke Park (5pm). Tickets go on general sale at 12 noon through Ticketmaster.

The second semi-final sees Leinster champions Kilkenny face Tipperary on Sunday 6 July in Croke Park (4pm). Tickets go on general sale at 2pm through Ticketmaster.

Both matches will form part of a double-header on the day, with each preceded by a quarter-final of the All-Ireland camogie championship.

Stand tickets for both days are priced at €60 for adults, with terrace tickets priced at €40.

Student/OAP (€55) and juvenile tickets (€10) in the Cusack and Davin Stands will also be available.