All-Ireland hurling semi-final fixtures confirmed after today's Croke Park action

Croke Park will host the semi-finals in late July.

VICTORIES FOR KILKENNY and Tipperary today confirmed the pairings for this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals.

It’ll be a massive weekend of Croke Park action at the end of the month with Kilkenny to face Munster champions Limerick on 27 July and Tipperary will meet Leinster champions Wexford on 28 July.

With repeats of provincial final pairings not permitted, it will be Munster against Leinster meetings in both games.

All-Ireland winners Limerick are the only member of the last four in 2018 who have returned to that stage now. They’ll take on Kilkenny in a repeat of last summer’s thrilling quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford team will take on Tipperary in their first championship meeting since the 2010 All-Ireland qualifiers.

The winners will square off in the All-Ireland decider on Sunday 18 August.

2019 All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals

Saturday 27 July

Limerick v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 6pm

Sunday 28 July

Wexford v Tipperary, Croke Park, 3.30pm

