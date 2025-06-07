Kerry and Tyrone progress to All-Ireland minor football semi-finals

All-Ireland minor football championship quarter-finals

Kerry 0-14 Cavan 1-9

Tyrone 1-21 Cork 1-12

Roscommon v Louth, 7pm.

KERRY AND TYRONE have booked their spots in the All-Ireland minor football championship semi-finals.

Kerry edged past Cavan, and Tyrone defeated Cork, in a quarter-final double header at Laois Hire O’Moore Park this afternoon.

The Kingdom held on to win by two points, 0-14 to 1-9.

Wayne Quillinan’s side led 0-6 to 0-1 after 17 minutes, but Cavan roared back and cut the deficit to 0-6 to 0-5 at half time.

Similarly, Kerry were fast out of the blocks on the restart, 0-10 to 0-5 in front by 40 minutes, before the Breffni reeled them back in.

Matthew Duffy raised the only green flag of the game in the 42nd minute, and Kerry responded well to lead 0-13 to 1-5 in the 48th minute.

Cavan were strongest from there, outscoring their opponents 0-4 to 0-1, but the Munster champions held on to advance to the last four.

Ben Kelliher (0-5, 2 frees) and Kevin Griffin (0-3, 1 2pt free) led their scoring charge, while Jay Graham (0-5, 2 frees, 1 2pt free) was Cavan’s main outlet.

Tyrone finished up nine-point winners in the later game in Portlaoise, the Red Hand defeating Cork on a scoreline of 1-21 to 1-12.

The Ulster champions — they beat Cavan in the final — stormed into a 1-6 to 0-1 lead inside 11 minutes.

Cathal Farleys’s fourth-minute goal sent them on their way, but Cork hit back with one of their own through Ben Corkery Delaney.

That made it 1-9 to 1-6 in the 24th minute, and Tyrone were six points to the good, 1-13 to 1-7, at the break.

Cork remained in contention in the third quarter, with Corkery Delaney who finished with 1-4 (1 2pt score) to the fore. But Tyrone finished with a flourish, kicking six of the last seven points as they eased to victory.

Farley (1-2), Eoin Long (0-6, 3 frees) and Peter Colton (0-5, 1 2pt score) were prominent before the posts for Michael Donnelly’s side.

Roscommon and Louth face off in this evening’s later quarter-final, while Offaly and Mayo go head-to-head tomorrow.