Poll: Who do you think will win today's All-Ireland senior club finals?

REIGNING CHAMPIONS BALLYHALE Shamrocks and Corofin put their All-Ireland club titles on the line today in Croke Park.

Ballyhale are the market leaders in club hurling, seven titles to their name and have only once stumbled at the final hurdle, back in 1979. The Kilkenny kingpins were resounding victors over St Thomas in last year’s decider by 17 points but needed all their resolve to get the better of Derry’s Slaughtneil in their semi-final.

Galway’s Corofin are in the midst of a golden spell in football, they can create history today by becoming the first club to do three-in-a-row after taking care of Nemo Rangers in their semi-final. The current bunch also lifted the crown in 2015 while their 1998 vintage were the trail-blazers.

Tipperary’s Borris-Ileigh are the challengers for the hurling decider at 2pm and can draw on a tradition themselves. Their only previous foray into the All-Ireland series yielded the ultimate honour in 1987 and they have embarked on a superb run since emerging from their county to defeat Glen Rovers, Ballygunner and St Thomas.

It’s a whole new experience for the Kilcoo footballers at 4pm as they get set to sample All-Ireland club final day for the first time. They are the first club from Down since Burren in 1988 to reach this juncture and were rewarded for defeating 2016 champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s last time out.

