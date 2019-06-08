Allen's haul of 0-11 guides Offaly to comfortable qualifier win over London

OFFALY BOOKED THEIR place in the second round of the All-Ireland SFC with a 1-21 to 1-11 defeat of London at O’Connor Park this afternoon.

Bernard Allen’s 11-point haul (0-6 form play) propelled the hosts to a double-digit victory against Ciaran Deely’s outfit.

Killian Butler bagged a seventh minute goal for London but Offaly recovered to lead by 0-10 to 1-3 at the interval.

Ruairi McNamee hit the net during the second-half as John Maughan’s side ran up the score with a late surge.

Elsewhere in the backdoor today, Leitrim saw off Wicklow on a scoreline of 0-15 to 0-13.

