WE KNOW ONE 2025 All-Ireland senior football finalist, time to learn their opposition.
Donegal and Meath face off in this evening’s second semi-final at Croke Park, with throw-in scheduled for 4pm and the action live on RTÉ and BBC.
Advertisement
Jim McGuinness’ Donegal have been among the favourites for All-Ireland glory all year, while Meath have enjoyed scalps against Dublin, Kerry and Galway.
Robbie Brennan’s young Royals downed 2022 and 2024 finalists Galway to reach their first semi-final since 2009, while Donegal return to the last four after losing out to the Tribe last year.
The most recent championship meeting of these counties was in the Super 8s in 2019, the Tír Chonaill men easing to victory in Ballybofey. They last reigned supreme as All-Ireland champions in 2012, while Meath won in 1999.
One will extend their 2025 journey this evening, and take a huge step towards the ultimate prize.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Donegal and Meath?
WE KNOW ONE 2025 All-Ireland senior football finalist, time to learn their opposition.
Donegal and Meath face off in this evening’s second semi-final at Croke Park, with throw-in scheduled for 4pm and the action live on RTÉ and BBC.
Jim McGuinness’ Donegal have been among the favourites for All-Ireland glory all year, while Meath have enjoyed scalps against Dublin, Kerry and Galway.
Robbie Brennan’s young Royals downed 2022 and 2024 finalists Galway to reach their first semi-final since 2009, while Donegal return to the last four after losing out to the Tribe last year.
The most recent championship meeting of these counties was in the Super 8s in 2019, the Tír Chonaill men easing to victory in Ballybofey. They last reigned supreme as All-Ireland champions in 2012, while Meath won in 1999.
One will extend their 2025 journey this evening, and take a huge step towards the ultimate prize.
*****
Who will win today’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final?
Poll Results:
*****
Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Call it Crystal Ball Gazing GAA Have your say Poll