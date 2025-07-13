Advertisement
More Stories
Donegal and Meath last played in 2020. Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Call it

Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Donegal and Meath?

Throw-in at Croke Park is 4pm.
7.31am, 13 Jul 2025

WE KNOW ONE 2025 All-Ireland senior football finalist, time to learn their opposition.

Donegal and Meath face off in this evening’s second semi-final at Croke Park, with throw-in scheduled for 4pm and the action live on RTÉ and BBC.

Jim McGuinness’ Donegal have been among the favourites for All-Ireland glory all year, while Meath have enjoyed scalps against Dublin, Kerry and Galway.

Robbie Brennan’s young Royals downed 2022 and 2024 finalists Galway to reach their first semi-final since 2009, while Donegal return to the last four after losing out to the Tribe last year.

The most recent championship meeting of these counties was in the Super 8s in 2019, the Tír Chonaill men easing to victory in Ballybofey. They last reigned supreme as All-Ireland champions in 2012, while Meath won in 1999.

One will extend their 2025 journey this evening, and take a huge step towards the ultimate prize.

*****

Who will win today’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final?


Poll Results:

Donegal (11)
Meath (6)

*****

Related Reads
‘I couldn’t miss out’ - Meath star battles back from serious leg injury
Donegal dominate in second half against Monaghan to reach All-Ireland last four

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie