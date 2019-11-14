Watch: Maguire's stunner the pick of the goals in Ireland's clash with New Zealand

THREE FIRST INTERNATIONAL goals ensured Ireland were 3-1 winners in their international friendly against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

While Mick McCarthy’s side dominated proceedings from the get-go, the All Whites — playing their first match in 525 days, and under new management — surprisingly broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark.

But terrific headers from Derrick Williams and Callum Robinson, and a cracker in between the two courtesy of Sean Maguire, put Ireland into a 3-1 lead by 75 minutes.

It was Callum McCowatt who gave the visitors the lead against the run of play in the 30th minute, but Blackburn defender Williams stepped for his first Ireland goal in his third appearance with a powerful header to bring the Boys In Green level heading into the break.

Maguire followed suit with his maiden international offering with 51 minutes on the clock, producing a stunning finish from just outside the box to make it 2-1.

The Preston man has of course scored at the Aviva Stadium before — Cork City fans will fondly remember his 2016 FAI Cup final winner at the same end of the Lansdowne Road venue.

And his Preston team-mate Robinson made it three in the 75th minute.

After brilliant work from Celtic’s Lee O’Connor down the left, Robinson got the end of his cross and grabbed his first Ireland goal through a header.

All focus now switches to the all-important Denmark qualifier on Monday.

