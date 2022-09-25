Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda

Allan in action for Everton against Tottenham last season.

Allan in action for Everton against Tottenham last season.

MIDFIELDER ALLAN HAS joined Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda from Everton on a two-year deal after falling out of favour at Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old, who arrived from Napoli for a fee of roughly £25 million in the summer of 2020 as one of Carlo Ancelotti’s signings, has not played a single minute of football for Frank Lampard’s team this season.

He was deemed surplus to requirements after the arrivals of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana and as a result a deal was struck to allow him to join the UAE Pro League club.

“Al Wahda Football Club has contracted the Brazilian player Allan Marcos in a permanent transfer deal from the English club Everton with a two-season contract as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen the ranks of the first team and meet the requirements of success,” said the club in a statement on Twitter.

Advertisement

Allan made 57 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees, including 28 league appearances last season.