Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda

MIDFIELDER ALLAN HAS joined Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda from Everton on a two-year deal after falling out of favour at Goodison Park.
The 31-year-old, who arrived from Napoli for a fee of roughly £25 million in the summer of 2020 as one of Carlo Ancelotti’s signings, has not played a single minute of football for Frank Lampard’s team this season.
He was deemed surplus to requirements after the arrivals of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana and as a result a deal was struck to allow him to join the UAE Pro League club.
“Al Wahda Football Club has contracted the Brazilian player Allan Marcos in a permanent transfer deal from the English club Everton with a two-season contract as part of the club’s efforts to strengthen the ranks of the first team and meet the requirements of success,” said the club in a statement on Twitter.
Allan made 57 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees, including 28 league appearances last season.
