This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I would be lying if I say I didn't blame myself' - Alli on Pochettino

The attacking midfielder admits he felt responsible for the former Tottenham manager losing his job.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Nov 2019, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,135 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4905992
Dele Alli and Mauricio Pochettino.
Dele Alli and Mauricio Pochettino.
Dele Alli and Mauricio Pochettino.

DELE ALLI HAS revealed he went to see Mauricio Pochettino after he was sacked by Tottenham, conceding he blamed himself for the Argentine’s dismissal.

Spurs relieved Pochettino of his position last Tuesday, after a dismal start to the season saw Tottenham sit 14th with 14 points from 12 Premier League games.

Jose Mourinho was appointed as Pochettino’s successor less than 12 hours later, with the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager overseeing a 3-2 win over West Ham in his first match in charge.

England midfielder Alli impressed in Saturday’s triumph, but confirmed he had been upset by the news of Pochettino’s sacking.

I think it’s so clear what Mauricio meant to the players. He was here for five years. He helped me grow a lot,” Alli told a news conference ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League meeting with Olympiacos – their first home game under Mourinho.

“I came here as an 18-year-old and had my ups and downs here and he’s helped me through all of them. As soon as I found out the news I was very upset, but I wanted to speak to him.

“It was just a conversation between two friends. I’ve seen him more than I’ve seen my own family in the past five years so it’s been very tough for me. But things change all the time.

“We have a job to do, we’ve got to keep moving forward, but he’s going to be someone I stay in contact with. It’ll be different because he’s not my manager but he’s an amazing person who’s helped me not just in football but my life as well.

We spoke a lot about football when he was here, but I was very upset. I couldn’t wait to speak to him and to see him. I think it was just important. Our conversation wasn’t too much about football.”

Alli acknowledged it was difficult not to feel guilty over Pochettino losing his job.

“I would be lying if I say I didn’t blame myself when it first happened rather than looking at the bigger picture,” Alli said.

“We’ve had some amazing journeys together, we grew together, all of the coaching staff and the players. We achieved a lot in terms of where we’ve come from and we’re all very thankful.

“You can’t help but feel a bit to blame because we were out there, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. Now as players, we have a new manager here and we owe the club a lot as well — we have to make sure we get back in good form and win games.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie