Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO James Carrr and Neil Mulcahy face off.
# fixture update
Mayo-Galway and Dublin-Derry double header fixed for Sunday at Croke Park
GAA confirm fixture details for Allianz league finals.
1.7k
1
1 hour ago

CROKE PARK WILL host a double of header Mayo against Galway and Dublin versus Derry on Sunday. 

The all-Connacht pair in the Allianz Division 1 Football League final will throw in 4pm. The Division 2 decider between Derry and Dublin will start at 1.45pm.     

GAA headquarters will also host a double header on Saturday, with the Division 4 final on between Sligo and Wicklow throwing in at 5pm and the Division 3 showdown of Fermanagh against Cavan following at 7.15pm.

All four finals will be broadcast live by TG4 and must produce a winner on the day. Referees will be appointed later this week.

Football league finals 

Division 1 

Mayo v Galway, Sunday, 2 April, Croke Park, 4pm

Division 2

Derry v Dublin, Sunday, 2 April, Croke Park, 1.45pm

Division 3

Fermanagh v Cavan, Saturday, 1 April, Croke Park, 7.15pm 

Division 4

Sligo v Wicklow, Saturday, 1 April, Croke Park, 5pm

 

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     