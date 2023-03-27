Mayo-Galway and Dublin-Derry double header fixed for Sunday at Croke Park

CROKE PARK WILL host a double of header Mayo against Galway and Dublin versus Derry on Sunday.

The all-Connacht pair in the Allianz Division 1 Football League final will throw in 4pm. The Division 2 decider between Derry and Dublin will start at 1.45pm.

GAA headquarters will also host a double header on Saturday, with the Division 4 final on between Sligo and Wicklow throwing in at 5pm and the Division 3 showdown of Fermanagh against Cavan following at 7.15pm.

All four finals will be broadcast live by TG4 and must produce a winner on the day. Referees will be appointed later this week.

Football league finals

Division 1

Mayo v Galway, Sunday, 2 April, Croke Park, 4pm

Division 2

Derry v Dublin, Sunday, 2 April, Croke Park, 1.45pm

Division 3

Fermanagh v Cavan, Saturday, 1 April, Croke Park, 7.15pm

Division 4

Sligo v Wicklow, Saturday, 1 April, Croke Park, 5pm

